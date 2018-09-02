WATCH: Jane Dodds on why Welsh Lib Dems are campaigning for a #peoplesvote on Brexit deal

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have been out and about at the Llanfair Caerinion Show with their Brexitometer and their campaign for a People’s Vote on the deal.

Leader Jane Dodds explains why this is so important for Wales

Today at the Llanfair Caereinion Show I have been speaking to people about #Brexit and reiterating the @WelshLibDems call a #FinalSay on the #brexitdeal via a #PeoplesVote. An #ExitFromBrexit must be on the cards, especially if we face a #nodealbrexit or a #HardBrexit. #FBPE pic.twitter.com/QRIAxsOVxu — Jane Dodds (@DoddsJane) September 1, 2018

Their Brexitometer tells an interesting story given that Wales voted so emphatically to leave in June 2016. The tide is certainly turning.