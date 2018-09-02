Vince: Theresa May is rattled by People’s Vote movement

It’s a gorgeous day in Cambridge today, which is a good thing given that there is a local council by-election a week on Thursday.

Candidate Sarah Brown had Vince Cable along with her this afternoon:

Here’s @vincecable out and about with by election candidate & LGBT+ Lib Dems member @PublicGoat in Cambridge today. pic.twitter.com/289hwOWOAV — LGBT+ Lib Dems (@LGBTLD) September 2, 2018

This was before he spoke at the People’s Vote East rally in the city, telling people that we could win the argument on this:

"Keep up the fight, and in a few months time you'll find that we are out there on the streets campaigning when we get that #PeoplesVote" says @vincecable to huge applausr at today's #PeoplesVoteEast rally in #Cambridge pic.twitter.com/2rfTf77wGT — Britain for Europe (@_Britain4Europe) September 2, 2018

Hw also said:

The reason Theresa May came out against a final say on the deal is that the government is rattled by our movement. We are the target now. Government ministers are telling us that we have a 50% chance of dropping out of the EU and falling off a cliff. Meanwhile the only person who still supports the Chequers deal is the prime minister. The deal is dead. Over the coming weeks and months pressure will continue to grow and the government will be forced to go back to the people for a final say on the deal.

And there is plenty time still to do it: