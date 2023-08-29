News Meerkat

Layla Moran urges Cleverly to think again ahead of China visit

By | Tue 29th August 2023 - 3:02 pm

This week’s Government meeting with China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs will be the first visit of any UK Foreign Secretary to China in five years.

Commenting on James Cleverly’s planned visit to Beijing on Wednesday, Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Layla Moran said:

James Cleverly should think again about whether this is the signal the UK should be sending out.

At this very moment China is perpetrating genocidal crimes against the Uyghurs, increasing aggressive activity towards Taiwan, and pursuing illegal bounties against Hong Kong pro-democracy activists in our country.

* News Meerkat - keeping a look-out for Liberal Democrat news. Meerkat photo by Paul Walter

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Guy Benson
    Interestingly one of our leaders in local government, Keith House, has taken a different position on this: https://twitter.com/CllrKeithHouse/status/1696466354...
  • Steve Trevethan
    Is this decision likely to harm Mr Gove’s post parliamentary career?...
  • Joe Bourke
    Jeff, Monsieur Araud speaks in terms of great power status. The whole concept of the EU and the post-war world order presents an alternative to might is ri...
  • Suzanne Fletcher
    I went last time in Bournemouth, and really enjoyed it. they were big tables so a chance to get to know a number of people who were either just names or I had...
  • Rif Winfield
    As there are certainly many Liberals who would be interested in hearing her remarks but who will not be at Bournemouth (or not at the SLF dinner) , I would hope...