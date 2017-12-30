LDV’s top 12 posts of 2017 – Number 10

In time honoured tradition, we are running down our most popular posts of 2017 in reverse order:

#10: Remainer myths and post truth politics

Back in January, Ben Andrew wrote that, while he was distraught at the referendum result and believed Brexit would damage us, we shouldn’t pretend to ourselves that people were going to change their mind:

Like most Lib Dems, I think that Brexit will be a total disaster. I think that it will vandalise our economy, damage our universities, and give us less influence on the global stage. However, the response of many Lib Dems and other Remainers to the referendum result has left me a little disheartened. And I’m not talking about this “referendum on the terms of the deal” – which I’m a bit on the fence about, but I do see some reasoning for. I’m talking about the nonsense claims bouncing around our echo chamber, which exist purely to make us feel better about this horrible referendum result. The one which I hear most often is that, having seen what Brexit really means, those who voted Leave have decided that this isn’t what they wanted after all and that they now wish to turn back the clock. This is a fantasy. Poll after poll after poll has shown that Regrexit doesn’t exist – that no more Leavers than Remainers have changed their mind in the aftermath of the referendum.

He concluded:

Post-truth politics is one of the most dangerous trends in our democracy right now. We should be fighting against it, not joining in.

A year on, there are more concrete signs that public opinion is turning, particularly on the question of a referendum on the deal.