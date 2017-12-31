The Voice

LDV’s top 12 posts of 2017 – Number 4

By | Sun 31st December 2017 - 2:00 pm

By the beginning of March, Donald Trump had been in power for 6 weeks and the liberal world was horrified at what he was doing.

#4 Donald Trump is a dangerous and complete joke – but the joke is on the American people

Paul Walter wrote a sobering piece after yet another nonsense tweet storm.

If we step back, we can consider some of the people who have graced the Oval Office: Abraham Lincoln, Dwight D Eisenhower, Teddy Roosevelt, Franklin D Roosevelt, George H W Bush, John F Kennedy, Woodrow Wilson, Barack Obama… and then we see this dangerous, complete joke of a President tweeting before he’s shaved. The fine world reputation of successive US Presidents as, more or less, wise and sensible people is being trashed by one man who received three million less votes than his competitor.

I’m sorry but Americans – you are responsible for this total joke and you need to sort it out. Your reputation as one of the finest nations on the face of the earth has been trashed in two months of the most disgraceful presidency ever. Whether it be ensuring Trump isn’t re-elected, and/or reforming the Presidential electoral system, Americans are the only people who own this mess and can do something about it.

 

 

