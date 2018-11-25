Caron Lindsay

Lembit Opik says he could stand for President of Estonia

By | Sun 25th November 2018 - 3:17 pm

This week, Lembit Opik has hinted that he could make a return to politics – in Estonia this time. He suggested that he might be interested in standing for President of that country.

From the BBC:

Mr Opik said he had been asked to consider being either a member of the Estonian parliament, or to consider running as president.

“One position is just to be a member of parliament, which I would not mind doing,” the 53-year-old said.

“There are 101 MPs and they do work in coalition, so it is not very partisan.

“The other position is president of Estonia. It is more than just a non-executive role – I could make quite a big splash.

“I have not got a campaign plan but I have said I would be interested. It’s not an appointed job, I would have to stand for it.”

His first chance comes in 2021. The President isn’t directly elected, but requires a supermajority of Estonian MPs. If that isn’t forthcoming, an electoral body whittles down the candidates.

The current President is Kersti Kaljulaid. Time will tell if she can hold off an Opik challenge.

Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice

6 Comments

  • frankie 25th Nov '18 - 4:05pm

    If we are exporting failed politicians, can someone draw up a list and export a few more. I feel sorry for the country that gets Tinkerbell and Co but our gain is their loss.

  • Richard Underhill 25th Nov '18 - 4:53pm

    He is not very Welsh.

  • John Marriott 25th Nov '18 - 5:24pm

    Given his former association with one of the Cheeky Girls perhaps he ought to have tried his luck in Romania. Thanks for the biographical note, Mr Bourke, I sometimes wonder whether you take things a bit too seriously! It’s Lembit Opik, after all.

  • David Warren 25th Nov '18 - 6:06pm

    Last time we heard from Lembit he was looking forward to becoming a Dad and settling down with his latest lady love.

    I understand that didn’t work out.

    The tragedy of Mr Opik is he actually has a bit to offer politics in the UK and would I believe have stayed in parliament if it wasn’t for his high profile break up with Sian Lloyd.

    That said I wish him well if he does turn his attentions to the Estonians.

  • Martin Land 25th Nov '18 - 6:12pm

    Estonia has a difficult future living next to a noisy and troublesome neighbour. The last thing it needs is a clown for President.

