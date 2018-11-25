Lembit Opik says he could stand for President of Estonia

This week, Lembit Opik has hinted that he could make a return to politics – in Estonia this time. He suggested that he might be interested in standing for President of that country.

From the BBC:

Mr Opik said he had been asked to consider being either a member of the Estonian parliament, or to consider running as president. “One position is just to be a member of parliament, which I would not mind doing,” the 53-year-old said. “There are 101 MPs and they do work in coalition, so it is not very partisan. “The other position is president of Estonia. It is more than just a non-executive role – I could make quite a big splash. “I have not got a campaign plan but I have said I would be interested. It’s not an appointed job, I would have to stand for it.”

His first chance comes in 2021. The President isn’t directly elected, but requires a supermajority of Estonian MPs. If that isn’t forthcoming, an electoral body whittles down the candidates.

The current President is Kersti Kaljulaid. Time will tell if she can hold off an Opik challenge.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings