Lembit Opik says he could stand for President of Estonia

This week, Lembit Opik has hinted that he could make a return to politics – in Estonia this time. He suggested that he might be interested in standing for President of that country.
From the BBC:
Mr Opik said he had been asked to consider being either a member of the Estonian parliament, or to consider running as president.
“One position is just to be a member of parliament, which I would not mind doing,” the 53-year-old said.
“There are 101 MPs and they do work in coalition, so it is not very partisan.
“The other position is president of Estonia. It is more than just a non-executive role – I could make quite a big splash.
“I have not got a campaign plan but I have said I would be interested. It’s not an appointed job, I would have to stand for it.”
His first chance comes in 2021. The President isn’t directly elected, but requires a supermajority of Estonian MPs. If that isn’t forthcoming, an electoral body whittles down the candidates.
The current President is Kersti Kaljulaid. Time will tell if she can hold off an Opik challenge.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
If we are exporting failed politicians, can someone draw up a list and export a few more. I feel sorry for the country that gets Tinkerbell and Co but our gain is their loss.
He is not very Welsh.
I wish Lembit well. A colourful character that could bring some fresh ideas to Estonian Politics. His grandfather, a famous Estonian astronomer fled to Northern Ireland at the end of the Second World War and worked at Armagh Observatory. His son, Uno Opik, Lembit’s father, became a research physicist at Queen’s University, Belfast. Born in Bangor, Lembit was raised in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and reportedly spoke only Estonian until he went to school.
Paddy Ashdown persuaded him to join the Lib Dems and in 1997 he became MP for Montgomeryshire. For many years, he was Lib Dem spokesman for Northern Ireland serving as an MP until the 2010 election.
He took a run at the Libdem presidency a few years back. I saw him at a presentation where he was advocating a Universal basic income along the lines of the Alaska permanent fund dividend.
Estonia would be a good place to progress his ideas. Estonia has one of the most competitive tax system in the developed world, with a relatively low corporate tax rate at 21 percent with no double taxation of dividend income, a nearly flat 21 percent income tax rate, a land value tax that only taxes the value of land and not the value of building and structures, and a territorial tax system that exempts 100 percent of foreign profits. Additionally, Estonia does not levy an estate tax, nor any transfer taxes, wealth taxes, or financial transaction taxes as we see in other OECD countries.
Estonia has a simple, broad-based value-added tax with a 20 percent tax rate, which is slightly above the OECD average. It also has a relatively flat, 21 percent income tax rate, which is half of the OECD average top marginal tax rate of 42 percent.
Estonia does have an above average tax burden on labor at close to 40 percent and a slightly above average capital gains rate, though the structure of its corporate income tax and its elimination of the double taxation of corporate income mitigates the economic harm of its capital gains tax.
Given his former association with one of the Cheeky Girls perhaps he ought to have tried his luck in Romania. Thanks for the biographical note, Mr Bourke, I sometimes wonder whether you take things a bit too seriously! It’s Lembit Opik, after all.
Last time we heard from Lembit he was looking forward to becoming a Dad and settling down with his latest lady love.
I understand that didn’t work out.
The tragedy of Mr Opik is he actually has a bit to offer politics in the UK and would I believe have stayed in parliament if it wasn’t for his high profile break up with Sian Lloyd.
That said I wish him well if he does turn his attentions to the Estonians.
Estonia has a difficult future living next to a noisy and troublesome neighbour. The last thing it needs is a clown for President.