Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #536

1. How Liberal Democrat peers voted over Anthony Lester by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Mark says there will be another chance to get it right.

2. Liberal Democrats move into power on North Norfolk Council by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Following a spate of resignations from the Conservatives, the Council now has a Lib Dem leader.

3. Strong Conservative showing in this week’s council by-election results by Mark Pack on Mark Pack .

By-elections were in strong Conservative territory.

4. My view on Shami Chakrabarti on Marr for what it’s worth by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

Nick defends Marr from claims of sexist bullying from the left.

5. Alastair Campbell’s Charles Kennedy Memorial Lecture by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

An extract from the lecture outlining Charles’ response to his defeat

6. Corbyn sits on fence as Tories crumble by Peter Black on Peter Black.

Not a stunning endorsement of the performance of the Leader of the So Called Opposition.

7. The multi-headed hydra that is Brexit by Helen Belcher on Challenging Journeys (Phase 2).

Helen gameplays the various scenarios.

8. Howly Wolfenoot! Snootbumps for all by Jennie Rigg on Rubbish black and white nightmare trousers

A new holiday to celebrate.

9. Not watching this weekend by Nick Barlow on Medium.com.

A parody.

10. Council finances 2: What does the money get spent on. Part 1 Capital by Prue Bray on Prue Bray.

The next part of Prue’s guide to local government money matters.

11. Victory by Holly Matthies on Sometimes it is better to light a flamethrower than curse the darkness.

The irony of a memorial to blind World War 1 veterans being so inaccessible for today’s blind people.

12. SANWAT, the big necessity by Peter Wrigley on Keynesian Liberal .

What do Peter and the actor who played Saga Noren in The Bridge have in common? Both are ambassadors for Water Aid. In this post, Peter focuses on World Toilet Day.

