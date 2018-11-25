Vince: We stand with women who have experienced physical or sexual violence

Today is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. From now until Human Rights Day on 10th December. there are 16 days of activism against gender based violence.

UN Women suggests 16 ways we an all help, from telling our stories to raising awareness to helping women affected by violence.

Over the next 16 feel free to share your experience or tell us what you are doing to help stop gender based violence. Send any posts to [email protected] in the usual way.

It was really good to see Vince make a statement in support of this today:

On today’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls, we stand with women across the world – more than a third – who have experienced physical or sexual violence. The UK must lead the fight against this injustice. #HearMeToo #IDEVAW2018 https://t.co/NiHUQHe6jx — Vince Cable (@vincecable) November 25, 2018

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings