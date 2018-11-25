25 November 2018 – today’s press releases

Cable: PM’s deal remains a disaster (already covered here)

Unsafe medical devices have no place in our healthcare system

Responding to the Prime Minister’s open letter calling on the British public to back her deal, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said:

The Prime Minister’s letter is nothing more than a PR exercise. If Theresa May were serious about seeing whether the public support her deal, then she would offer them a vote on it. It is outrageous that she claims to be campaigning for people to support her deal ‘for the good of our United Kingdom’ when she cannot even answer the simple question whether we would be better off outside the EU. If Theresa May wants a response to her letter, she must support a People’s Vote, with the option to remain in the EU.

Responding to the investigation which revealed unsafe medical devices are ending up inside patients’ bodies, Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Judith Jolly said: