Mark Valladares

25 November 2018 – today’s press releases

By | Sun 25th November 2018 - 10:01 pm
  • Cable: PM’s deal remains a disaster (already covered here)
  • PM’s letter a PR exercise
  • Unsafe medical devices have no place in our healthcare system

PM’s letter a PR exercise

Responding to the Prime Minister’s open letter calling on the British public to back her deal, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said:

The Prime Minister’s letter is nothing more than a PR exercise. If Theresa May were serious about seeing whether the public support her deal, then she would offer them a vote on it.

It is outrageous that she claims to be campaigning for people to support her deal ‘for the good of our United Kingdom’ when she cannot even answer the simple question whether we would be better off outside the EU.

If Theresa May wants a response to her letter, she must support a People’s Vote, with the option to remain in the EU.

Unsafe medical devices have no place in our healthcare system

Responding to the investigation which revealed unsafe medical devices are ending up inside patients’ bodies, Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Judith Jolly said:

The fact that patients have been suffering in great pain or worse lost their lives due to these unsafe medical implants is a scandal.

Devices that have not been fully tested or face slack regulations have no place in our healthcare system. The level of transparency regarding these medical devices has simply not been good enough and patients deserve better.

The time when manufacturers can sign off their own products must come to an end immediately.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarlorenzo Cherin 25th Nov - 11:54pm
    1st of two ,of the great name of David, should be Raw!!!!
  • User AvatarSteve Trevethan 25th Nov - 11:02pm
    Perhaps this speech is stronger on emotion than analysis? Perhaps this speech inadvertently shows that, when the Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat parties have actual...
  • User Avatarfrankie 25th Nov - 10:43pm
    John, You can point out that truth as much ad you like, but the diehard Brexiteers will ignore you. Their selfworth is to wrapped up...
  • User AvatarDavid Warren 25th Nov - 10:42pm
    As someone who also spent far to many years in the Labour party I can say that you have made the right move Mark. The...
  • User AvatarJohn McHugo 25th Nov - 10:24pm
    Frankie - we must point out to such people that Brexit not only makes them poorer, but it reduces the UK's power and influence -...
  • User AvatarTony Greaves 25th Nov - 10:22pm
    "for out… read …. ought." You can take t'lad out o' Yorkshire, but...