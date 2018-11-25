The Voice

Vince: Brexit deal is a disaster for the British people

By | Sun 25th November 2018 - 12:30 pm

The Brexit Deal is a disaster and the people should be given the chance to vote on it says Vince Cable.

Speaking as EU leaders endorsed it, Vince said:

This is a sad day for everyone involved; the deal the EU have endorsed remains a disaster for the British people.

What has been agreed is vague at best and is essentially an agreement to have an agreement. There is still no majority in Parliament for it, and “No Brexit” remains the only real alternative.

Nobody voted to make themselves poorer and damage the UK’s standing in the world. It is time the Prime Minister granted a People’s Vote, with the option to remain in the EU.

At the London Regional Conference yesterday, he said t was important to get “no deal” off the table as we campaign for “no Brexit.”

He was also asked about Stephen Lloyd’s intention to vote for the deal. He acknowledged that this was a problem, but said that Lloyd’s colleagues and his local party were trying to get him to change his mind.

