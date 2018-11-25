Dear Theresa, If your deal is so great, why not let the people vote on it?

As I write, the European Union has just agreed the Brexit Deal. I’m a bit sad that it’s all happening on what would have been Charles Kennedy’s 59th birthday. He’d have had something to say about all of this.

Ahead of the meeting, Theresa May wrote to the nation telling us why we should all back her Brexit deal. Unfortunately, her letter is all spin and no substance. She paints a picture of a happy, reconciled nation moving forward after Brexit. She uses this phrase “works for everyone” a few times. She might as well have promised a unicorn on every street corner. Jeremy Corbyn’s Magic Money Tree was more real than the benefits open to us after Brexit. May’s own foreign secretary, on Andrew Marr this morning, couldn’t say that we’d be better off after Brexit. He only went as far as the deal “mitigates most of the negative impact.” If that is the best we can do, why bother. Why not just forget the whole thing?

The biggest problem with her deal is that we actually have no idea what we will end up with further down the road. Most of the big decisions – on future trade, on Northern Ireland, take place after we have left. Imagine getting married without having some common ground on whether you are going to have children, what sort of life you are going to live, where you are going to live? That would be a recipe for disaster. So is this deal.

Anyone who remembers the last time that lot left office will remember that public services were on their knees and the gap between rich and poor was enormous. Their cuts to public services, particularly in the last three and a half years that they’ve been on their own, and their cruel slashing of social security give the lie to any desire to make a country that works for everyone. We really can’t trust them with our future. Most egregiously, she spins us a line on the NHS:

Instead, we will be able to spend British taxpayers’ money on our own priorities, like the extra £394 million per week that we are investing in our long-term plan for the NHS.

I’ll leave it to Sarah Wollaston, Conservative MP for Totnes, a GP herself, to debunk that one.

Deeply shocking that the PM drags out the old NHS funding deception in her letter. There is NO financial bonanza linked to Brexit only a massive penalty for the NHS, research, public health & social care. https://t.co/jZbmbOsitf — Sarah Wollaston MP (@sarahwollaston) November 25, 2018

What annoys me most is the bit about how wonderful it is to end free movement. That will have a massive impact on areas like NHS and social care. We are going to end up having real staffing problems in the NHS. The Royal College of GPs backed a People’s Vote the other day, citing concerns about patient safety:

We are also a membership body with more than 52,000 members, all of whom will have their own views on the UK exiting the European Union, but the level of feeling by UK Council – who have been elected by the membership to represent their interests – was that the risks of Brexit to the NHS and patient safety and care were significant enough to take a stance.

In her various tv and radio and parliamentary appearances, May has made a lot of how we just have to get on with it now, get it over with.

That’s the sort of language you use when you’re facing an unpleasant medical procedure, or about to declare bankruptcy, or about to fire someone. It’s not what you say when you think you are at the threshold of a great new future. On Marr, Jeremy Hunt talked about the BoBs, Bored of Brexits who just want it over with. My husband Bob just about choked on his coffee when he heard his name being taken in vain. His attitude is very much that if people are sick of hearing about it, they should demand a People’s Vote so that we can choose to forget the whole Brexit idea.

If we are making a major life decision, and all we have to say for it is that we need to get it over with, then it’s clear we should think again. Theresa May knows her deal isn’t up to much. If she was confident that it really was the thing to unite the country, she’d have no qualms about putting it to a People’s Vote. The fact that she won’t makes you wonder what it is she’s scared of. But it’s not just about saving her face. Polls are now consistently showing a majority in favour of the EU. She has a moral duty to check that the people back the most major decision this country has made in my lifetime. That is in the national interest.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings