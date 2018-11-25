Mark Paine

Why I joined the Liberal Democrats

I first joined Labour back in the mid Eighties whilst I was still at school. As a working class West Midlander with an interest in politics and left wing beliefs growing up in the Thatcher Years, Labour seemed the obvious choice. For years I was incredibly proud to carry the same membership card that my family had carried for generations; I campaigned, I delivered leaflets, I attended meetings. Then something happened. The party that I had joined and supported for decades seemed to transform overnight into a far-left, doctrinaire personality cult where questioning the leadership in any way was a Thought Crime. I watched as the mood became steadily more toxic, policy became evermore reminiscent of a 1970s student union and the antisemitism and misogyny of some of the members, particularly amongst those attracted by Jeremy Corbyn became more apparent.  As the psychodrama of Corbyn’s Labour got worse, I stopped feeling proud to be a party member and I found it increasingly difficult to advocate voting for the Labour Party. Increasingly, I questioned whether I could vote Labour myself, let alone campaign for them. Then came the day that I had to finally follow my conscience and leave Labour. For the first time since my teens and like so many others in recent years, I was politically homeless. 

For some time, I looked for a new way to remain politically engaged, particularly to fight to keep the UK in the EU. I kept coming back to the Liberal Democrats. Surely I could not possibly join THEM – they had been in coalition with the hated Tories and they had no policies apart from electoral reform. Expecting to find it Tory-lite, I read the 2017 Manifesto and to my surprise found myself agreeing with large parts of it. Then I read about Liberalism in general and the history of the Liberal Party and found even more that I liked. As a teacher, I had already seen the positive influence of the Liberal Democrats in areas such as the introduction of Pupil Premium and free school meals for infants. A worrying thought hit me; I liked these policies and I really liked the values and guiding philosophy – was I really a Liberal Democrat and had I been in the wrong party for years? The answer was obvious. 

My initial experience has been very positive. Within days of joining I was receiving welcome messages on social media and being signposted to individuals and groups. Excellent initiatives such as the Lib Dems Newbies group on Facebook made me feel included straight away. I was invited to my branch AGM and was stunned by the fact that I, who hadn’t even got a membership card yet, was allowed to speak but was also able to disagree with others without it turning into an ideological war. This was very different to my experience in Labour. 

I have finally found my political home and I am proud to be openly ‘out’ as a Liberal …although I will NEVER wear sandals with socks.

  • TonyH 25th Nov '18 - 9:03am

    Nice article Mark. And you are very welcome. I think it must be incredibly difficult to leave a political party after so many years, and strange to join a different one. But from reading this I feel you’re in the right place now.

  • John Marriott 25th Nov '18 - 9:18am

    A nice piece, Mark. It certainly ticks the right boxes. However, for the sake of balance, it might be interesting if someone were to write a piece entitled; ‘Why I left the Liberal Democrats’. Don’t forget to stick to under 600 words.

  • nigel hunter 25th Nov '18 - 11:12am

    I wandered around for years wondering where i belonged. I am here now. Your socks will get rather soggy with sandals this time of year!! LoL

  • expats 25th Nov '18 - 11:21am

    ……………………………. Then something happened. The party that I had joined and supported for decades seemed to transform overnight into a far-left, doctrinaire personality cult where questioning the leadership in any way was a Thought Crime. I watched as the mood became steadily more toxic, policy became evermore reminiscent of a 1970s student union and the antisemitism and misogyny of some of the members, particularly amongst those attracted by Jeremy Corbyn became more apparent. As the psychodrama of Corbyn’s Labour got worse, I stopped feeling proud to be a party member and I found it increasingly difficult to advocate voting for the Labour Party…………………..

    Why is it that every ‘convert’ from Labour seems to post the same Daily Mail mantra about Corbyn? Is this the same dictatorial Labour party that challenged Corbyn in 2015 and 2016 and whose grass roots members democratically supported him? A party where many members and MPs openly oppose his stance on the use of nuclear weapons, Trident renewal, the Falklands, Syria, Israel, etc.?

    As for ‘John Marriott’s ‘Why I left the Liberal Democrats’…….. I am moving to the Suffolk coast next week (30th November) and I’m doubtful if I will make myself ‘known’ to the local LibDem group. However, if I do, my title for any such article would be ‘Why did the Liberal Democrats leave me’.

  • david 25th Nov '18 - 11:40am

    Expats – I dont know where you are moving to but it is wise. You do need to get out more. I suggest you visit some northern towns dominated by Labour and in some cases momentum. You will realise why you should stay with the Lib Dems

  • expats 25th Nov '18 - 12:15pm

    …………………david 25th Nov ’18 – 11:40am…..Expats – I dont know where you are moving to but it is wise. You do need to get out more. I suggest you visit some northern towns dominated by Labour and in some cases momentum. You will realise why you should stay with the Lib Dems………………

    David, Please don’t presume to patronise me; I currently live in the East Midlands; an area dominated by Labour.
    I have often been a ‘lone voice’ of the LibDem values in pub and elections but, unlike you, what I see is a Labour party returning to its roots and a LibDem party increasingly forgetting ours.

    Mark Paine seems to have had no problems with a Labour party that, under Blair, became ‘Tory lite’,and embraced the Tory doctrine of ‘send a gunboat’ to effect regime change. This (my) party opposed such action only to U-turn on Libya and Syria.

    As I’ve said this party left me!

