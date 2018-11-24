Mark Valladares

24 November 2018 – today’s press releases

By | Sat 24th November 2018 - 10:02 pm

So much for the Conservative and Unionist Party, I guess…

  • PM’s immigration plans a disaster for economy and public services
  • PM puts Gibraltar in jeopardy

PM’s immigration plans a disaster for economy and public services

Responding to the announcement of the plans to issue low-skilled migrants with 11-month visas, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperon, Ed Davey said:

Theresa May’s plans would be disastrous for our economy and public services. Not only would these restricted visas put off skilled workers from working in the UK, but they simply won’t be able to fill gaps in sectors such as the NHS, social care and construction due to the time limit.

Employers will barely have time to train people up before they’re forced to leave the UK. Considering the Home Office can barely cope with the applications it receives now, this move will simply add to the chaos.

The Liberal Democrats demand better. Control on work visas should go to the Business Department from the discredited Home Office so immigration is run for the benefit of our economy and NHS.

PM puts Gibraltar in jeopardy

Responding to reports that Theresa May has given way to Spain’s demands over the future of Gibraltar, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

The Prime Minister has caved in once again. In a desperate bid to get her disastrous deal across the line, May appears to have cast the people of Gibraltar aside.

She has conceded that Gibraltar won’t necessarily be covered by a future trade deal, simply another example of why what she has negotiated is completely unacceptable. She has left the status of Gibraltar in jeopardy.

This is a day of shame. The only way to sort out this chaos would be through a People’s Vote, with the option to remain in the EU.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRoger Lake 24th Nov - 10:45pm
    David Raw at 5.29: Alas, I agree with you! But I would plead extenuating circumstances: 1. We argue for PR, and it would have looked...
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 24th Nov - 7:11pm
    Michael 1 - I'm sad I missed your point because you misattributed my comment to John Mariott, otherwise I would have commented on it earlier,...
  • User AvatarNonconformistradical 24th Nov - 6:42pm
    And according to Martin Lewis smart meters will only save a consumer £11/year - https://www.moneysavingexpert.com/news/2018/07/smart-meters-will-save-consumers-just-11-a-year-says-new-report/ Big deal. Focus should be on retro-insulating homes properly so...
  • User Avatarnigel hunter 24th Nov - 5:55pm
    SMART METERS I understand that each company has a different looking meter. These get installed and the company also puts in a new electric control...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 24th Nov - 5:29pm
    Roger Lake " I shall BLAME the Conservatives , for the ignorance that led them into Austerity." What just the Conservativesx ? So are the...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 24th Nov - 4:56pm
    @Roger Lake Don’t blame the Tories, blame Cameron for taking us into this nightmare, when he put the boot into his coalition partners, when he...