24 November 2018 – today’s press releases

So much for the Conservative and Unionist Party, I guess…

PM’s immigration plans a disaster for economy and public services

PM puts Gibraltar in jeopardy

Responding to the announcement of the plans to issue low-skilled migrants with 11-month visas, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperon, Ed Davey said:

Theresa May’s plans would be disastrous for our economy and public services. Not only would these restricted visas put off skilled workers from working in the UK, but they simply won’t be able to fill gaps in sectors such as the NHS, social care and construction due to the time limit. Employers will barely have time to train people up before they’re forced to leave the UK. Considering the Home Office can barely cope with the applications it receives now, this move will simply add to the chaos. The Liberal Democrats demand better. Control on work visas should go to the Business Department from the discredited Home Office so immigration is run for the benefit of our economy and NHS.

Responding to reports that Theresa May has given way to Spain’s demands over the future of Gibraltar, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said: