24 November 2018 – today’s press releases

So much for the Conservative and Unionist Party, I guess…
- PM’s immigration plans a disaster for economy and public services
- PM puts Gibraltar in jeopardy
Responding to the announcement of the plans to issue low-skilled migrants with 11-month visas, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperon, Ed Davey said:
Theresa May’s plans would be disastrous for our economy and public services. Not only would these restricted visas put off skilled workers from working in the UK, but they simply won’t be able to fill gaps in sectors such as the NHS, social care and construction due to the time limit.
Employers will barely have time to train people up before they’re forced to leave the UK. Considering the Home Office can barely cope with the applications it receives now, this move will simply add to the chaos.
The Liberal Democrats demand better. Control on work visas should go to the Business Department from the discredited Home Office so immigration is run for the benefit of our economy and NHS.
Responding to reports that Theresa May has given way to Spain’s demands over the future of Gibraltar, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:
The Prime Minister has caved in once again. In a desperate bid to get her disastrous deal across the line, May appears to have cast the people of Gibraltar aside.
She has conceded that Gibraltar won’t necessarily be covered by a future trade deal, simply another example of why what she has negotiated is completely unacceptable. She has left the status of Gibraltar in jeopardy.
This is a day of shame. The only way to sort out this chaos would be through a People’s Vote, with the option to remain in the EU.