Lessons from the Stalham (North Norfolk) byelection loss

As the fantastic team of over forty volunteers recovers from our collective disappointment, it’s worth saying how proud I am of the way people rallied around our fabulous candidate in the depths of winter, against a cynical and purposeful Tory opposition.

Disappointing though our loss is, had this not been the case we may not have learnt a vital lesson that I now feel ought to be shared – in particular for the benefit of areas where we are in control of the local council.

My reflection is that we lost, not to the Tories, who got nearly the same number of votes as they did last time, but to motivation. With only a 22% turnout (and a target pool that included soft conservatives on polling day, and was canvassed in full nearly twice), we know our supporters did not switch to the Tories, but it quickly became apparent that they lacked sufficient motivation to go out and vote.

Stalham (North Norfolk) by-election result: CON: 55.2% (+25.9)

LDEM: 37.0% (-11.1)

LAB: 7.8% (-0.2) Conservative GAIN from Liberal Democrat. No Grn (-14.6) as prev. Votes cast: 1,013 — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) December 2, 2021

To solve this, firstly, we need all our supporters and potential voters to understand that core Tory voters will turn up whatever the weather.

Secondly, we need to give people a better reason to come out and show their support; to battle the other life distractions which currently mean our core vote is less likely to come out than the Conservatives.

I believe this reason needs to be based not a single-issue policy or three-worded slogan, but on a long-term, strong, collective reputation. All too often that reputation has been based on an individual – we need look no further than our brilliant former MP Normal Lamb for an example of this. Or when our national polling has been strong because of a single issue like the Iraq war. But we must choose a more lasting, resonant reputational attribute around which we can all unite if we want to scale our movement sustainably, for the long term.

I propose that this new reputational attribute should be: competence.

Competence is about delivering what we say, when we say it. It is presenting an image of togetherness and coherence. It is being decisive but able to change course when the facts change. It is being unapologetic but purposeful in the way we go about our business and make our decisions.

Competence is also highly compatible with the outstanding capabilities of individuals with a strong personal following, and yet can enfranchise a movement beyond this and create the sort of lasting momentum behind a brand that individual endorsement or even relentless promotion alone cannot.

I believe this is the reputational attribute we should seek to build in the long term because:

There’s a clear gap in the market in the current British political landscape, in particular in the minds of soft conservatives who we can switch to our cause. It is entirely compatible with the battles we’re currently fighting in Parliament, in North Shropshire, and in any local campaign where we’re either making things happen with the benefit of elected office, or campaigning to hold power to account. We do not need a big media soapbox upon which to position this claim; we can focus on demonstrating it in the way that we do what we do at every level, now.

But to do this, there are implications ranging from candidate selection to local messaging content. Above all, we have to step up our communications. Politics is a communications business, and competence therefore requires us to be outstanding and professional in how we communicate.

At the moment our reputation – our shop window, our image, the words and ideas people associate with us – is too ragged and rough around the edges. It smacks of politeness and being fearful to confront and be direct. Modern effective communications require messages across all levels of our voter engagement – and our own organisation – that are strong, clear, and meaningful.

The is about the outcome of our communications, not the content. It is not a strapline or a message to voters, but an association to build our reputation on, as we go about doing what we do – whether that’s angrily demanding justice, passionately pursuing the change we want to see, or steadily solving the day-to-day challenges in our constituencies.

We are blessed in North Norfolk to have a District Council under our leadership that has demonstrated exemplary competence, in particular over the last two years during the height of the pandemic.

Our first task when we return on Monday morning will be to look at how we can significantly step up our communications to focus on competence: highlighting how we have delivered our promises since gaining three quarters of the District Council seats in Summer 2019, as well as the individual successes of our many excellent councillors.

* Steffan Aquarone is a member of the Party Bodies Review Group and is the Parliamentary Spokesperson for North Norfolk.