Let’s have a proper debate about Vince’s party reforms

The last several days have seen these pages full of unalloyed cheerleading for Vince’s Moderate Movement scheme from the great and the good, and even people who have set up rival parties to our own. We have also been assured repeatedly that these changes will not be imposed on us, that we will have chance to debate them, that we are a democratic party, but here is what I, as a member of Federal Conference Committee, have seen:

– a total lack of communication with the federal committees about this

– all the MPs being brought out to bang the drum for how marvellous these ideas are

– an exponentially larger number of emails to members and supporters alike about this than there were about conference

– a survey which amounted to “do you agree with us that the leader’s ideas are marvellous, or do you want to doom the party forever?”

– insinuations that anyone who so much as raises a question about the proposed reforms is a saboteur, or not behind the leader

Here is what I have not seen:

– any meaningful attempt to engage with the existing party structures

– any meaningful attempt to consult with members

– any meaningful attempt to listen to anything existing members have to say.



Now, I’m not saying I am completely against Vince’s ideas. In principle, any one of them could be interesting, and might work. But all of them together, being railroaded through as fast as possible, with talk of all member ballots and even spending a fortune on a special conference?

We are Liberal Democrats. We are supposed to be in favour of evidence bases, and testing, and trials. Not going hell for leather for massive and untested changes.

We are supposed to be in favour of bottom-up, organic, consultative change; not top-down, do-as-I-say and shut-up-and-deliver-leaflets autocracy.

Can we please just slow down and look at this properly? When our country is facing the most massive upheaval of my lifetime within the next six months, is shoving these reforms through come hell or high water REALLY the hill our leader wants to die on?

Let’s take a measured approach to this. Wouldn’t that be the Moderate thing to do?

* Jennie Rigg is an award winning Liberal Democrat blogger who blogs at Rubbish Black and White Nightmare Trousers