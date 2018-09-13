Let’s have a proper debate about Vince’s party reforms

The last several days have seen these pages full of unalloyed cheerleading for Vince’s Moderate Movement scheme from the great and the good, and even people who have set up rival parties to our own. We have also been assured repeatedly that these changes will not be imposed on us, that we will have chance to debate them, that we are a democratic party, but here is what I, as a member of Federal Conference Committee, have seen:
– a total lack of communication with the federal committees about this
– all the MPs being brought out to bang the drum for how marvellous these ideas are
– an exponentially larger number of emails to members and supporters alike about this than there were about conference
– a survey which amounted to “do you agree with us that the leader’s ideas are marvellous, or do you want to doom the party forever?”
– insinuations that anyone who so much as raises a question about the proposed reforms is a saboteur, or not behind the leader
Here is what I have not seen:
– any meaningful attempt to engage with the existing party structures
– any meaningful attempt to consult with members
– any meaningful attempt to listen to anything existing members have to say.
Now, I’m not saying I am completely against Vince’s ideas. In principle, any one of them could be interesting, and might work. But all of them together, being railroaded through as fast as possible, with talk of all member ballots and even spending a fortune on a special conference?
We are Liberal Democrats. We are supposed to be in favour of evidence bases, and testing, and trials. Not going hell for leather for massive and untested changes.
We are supposed to be in favour of bottom-up, organic, consultative change; not top-down, do-as-I-say and shut-up-and-deliver-leaflets autocracy.
Can we please just slow down and look at this properly? When our country is facing the most massive upheaval of my lifetime within the next six months, is shoving these reforms through come hell or high water REALLY the hill our leader wants to die on?
Let’s take a measured approach to this. Wouldn’t that be the Moderate thing to do?
* Jennie Rigg is an award winning Liberal Democrat blogger who blogs at Rubbish Black and White Nightmare Trousers
Excellent piece. Glad to actually read a balanced, considered view finally, rather than contributions from people who are just cheerleading.
Agreed with every word of this. There is no reason — none — that this couldn’t have been done through proper channels, with a proper consultation, and brought as a normal conference motion, rather than being announced as a fait accompli.
I think the powers that be in this party have developed far too great a self-regard, and if I were them I wouldn’t be at all sure that I knew the secret of electoral success and should override normal party structures to get it, given the dismal performance in recent years when following strategies endorsed by largely the same group of people. Perhaps they should try listening to the membership. They might learn something.
*applause*
Absolutely. The more concerted effort to bombard us with articles and use party machinery to promote a single reform proposal in what should be an internal matter, and the more all this happens without an actual concrete proposal being put forward for scrutiny, the more nervous I’m getting.
And that’s as an ordinary party member who isn’t privy to the conversations of our upper echelons. Knowing that a federal committee member like Jennie is seeing things much the same, and feeling just as out of the loop on the details, as I am worries me even more.
When will senior figures stop splattering rhetoric about how great the nebulous principles of the scheme are and start talking about what it means, what they want out of it, and most importantly listening to us as members about what WE want, need, and think in a way that’s more meaningful than a wholly leading questionnaire?
“We have also been assured repeatedly that these changes will not be imposed on us, that we will have chance to debate them, that we are a democratic party, but here is what I, as a member of Federal Conference Committee, have seen:”
and the proposed supporters’ scheme being rolled out on the party’s website already (for “pre-registering”)
From where I’m sitting this looks like an accurate assessment of the situation. There is obviously a co-ordinated campaign in support of rushing through Vince’s proposals. In fact, it’s so effusive it’s almost embarrassing. That leads to the thought that if the leadership is willing to ride roughshod over process in this way then there must be something else going on that is less than transparent.
One of the Liberal Democrats’ (rightly) frequently claimed USPs, used to beat the other main parties over the head with, is that it is the party where members make policy. I wonder how tarnished that claim will look if/when these proposals are steamrollered through without appropriate consideration because it is what the leader wishes. Personally, I’ve not felt so exasperated since the conference debate on the NHS reform bill – when the payroll vote all suddenly turned up in the hall to make sure it squeaked through after a count. And we might reflect on what a move of strategic genius that turned out to be.
Alex: are you saying that Vince should rebrand these The Shirley Williams Reforms? 😉
Everyone: thanks for kind comments.
Agree. Agree. Agree.
Well said Jennie.
I’d be very surprised if these changes will happen if they don’t go through the proper channels. You can’t make a major change like the supporters scheme without it going through conference and getting the Colin Rosinstiel Memorial line-by-line, comma-by-colon third degree.
Has someone or some people lost their minds?
They are “cruising for a bruising”.
I agree 100% with Rigg.
What those pushing these highly suspect reforms have forgotten is that we Lib Dems don’t like being pushed and certainly don’t like being bounced. There are, as Jennie so rightly says, some good points in the proposals. The risk is that a large number of bolshy Lib Dems, fed up with the constant pressure to support the leader or shut up, will turn up en masse and kick all the proposals into the long grass, regardless of their merits.
Slow down, stop trying to bounce the party, consult properly and above all listen.
This sums up what is wrong with this party. People who have been in positions of authority for years and feel no need to listen to members.
Worse still they do not appear to take risks and bring some of our more radical proposals to the fore.
As for Vince’s ideas, there is some merit in what he is suggesting, but also danger.
This should not be the main topic of the conference, after Brexit fighting inequality should be top of the agenda, which should result in some proposals that will send the Daily Mail into orbit.
We might get more members that way than playing around with fancy ideas.
I cannot come to conference this year, but if I was there I would be motivated to throw this out.
Jenny, exactly right.
Liberalism (particularly the equality bit) it isn’t.
The party hierarchy should all be ashamed of themselves.
I can see it now – “If you don’t support these proposals in full it will be a vote of no confidence in the Party Leadership”. It’s quite a long time since I had any faith in the Party Leadership – probably not since Jo Grimond actually (though Tim had a lot of good points). I worry that the awkward squad may be overwhelmed by establishment loyalists though.
Among our local party, there are serious concerns with some parts of this, and a general feeling that we’re being bulldozed. This goes for people who’ve been members since pre-merger, and people who joined in the last year. There’s a general willingness to accept changes — a non-voting supporters scheme seemed like a good idea to most of us — but everyone seemed a bit startled with the way that these proposals have been unleashed, and there are some aspects (particularly the extension of voting rights to non-members) that seemed unwelcome to everyone.
In general, one would expect the party to 1) talk about the problems it wants to solve, 2) encourage discussion, and then 3) allow the party membership to decide amongst various ideas put forward by the party committees, the leadership, and the wider membership itself. The fact that the party is in this case doing the opposite with unseemly haste is deeply troubling, and its motives are verging on suspicious.
Another voice in agreement with Jennie here. Liberals do not react well to being told what to do, and the current campaign from the leadership seems to have forgotten that.