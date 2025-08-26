Let’s talk about the flag

“Interesting” developments in the UK over the summer. I suppose (?), it is good to see people marching, demonstrating, and more importantly exercising their right to express their views and opinions.

Personally, I have no problem with the UK or English flags being flown or waved. I understand that any flag is often seen as a national symbol and it will strongly resonate with many residents. The flag itself reminds people of their heritage, customs and traditions. During my recent trip to Croatia, I have noticed countless flags being flown across towns, cities and neighbourhoods. The Croatian flag is strongly embedded in people’s national pride and identity, also due to the complex history of countries in that part of Europe.

However, most people waving the flag would call themselves “patriotic”. But is patriotism that many of us refer to? Patriotism is not only about singing the national anthem and waving the flag. It is so much more than that. It means paying taxes, positively contributing to the society, obeying the law, being a good citizen, and trying to make a difference. Being patriotic means building something meaningful and inspiring others to do the same.

Unfortunately I have seen that the “flag waving exercise” is often (not always) associated with disobedience, law breaking, vandalism, painting all immigrants with the same brush, swearing, using intimidation, violence and fear. Is this patriotism? In my opinion NO. YOU ARE NOT a patriot but simply a hypocrite and a hooligan. In actual fact the flag is irrelevant. What is really important are the actions (good or bad) or individuals who are responsible for their decision making, poor judgment and hostile attitude.

20 years in the UK and counting. I am actually quite disappointed (and surprised) with the most recent societal and political developments in the country. The topic of immigration has always been a “hot potato” but it will not go away. What I know is that abuse of power, racism or other forms of influence won’t solve any of the issues that we all care about; from the NHS, taxation, adult and social care, to education or employment. This toxic narrative, which is fuelled by some politicians, is winning the debate and I worry that it will have a profound consequence and a negative impact on this country, which I have called home for a long time now.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and councillor for Handside ward, Welwyn Hatfield.