Levelling Up – Revolution not Evolution

The Prime Minister gave his big speech on “Levelling Up” and as we discovered it is still a slogan in search of policies. The only positive was a half-formed idea around further devolution. If the pandemic has taught us anything from the separate policies of devolved First Ministers, Track and Trace to the spotlight on Metro Mayors, it is that effective policy can only be delivered at a local level.

Our current constitutional settlement is obviously lopsided between Nations and the English Regions. What’s worse, government fiat often dictates spending. It is time to recast our country and develop a model that works for the whole country. Every company knows that the closer a service is to the people it serves the more responsive it is. And yet the dominance of the Treasury and Whitehall means the government pays lip service to this idea. Local government is given responsibility but starved of funding. There is another way.

As Liberal Democrats we are true believers in devolution and local government. Let’s devolve all domestic policy to the Nations and English Regions. Health, Education, Welfare. Let First Ministers and Regional Assemblies elected by proportional voting flourish. Let’s see truly integrated policies, coalitions and experimentation in government. We can reserve power over foreign and defence policies, national taxation and minimum standards in health and education to a much reduced House of Commons and finally abolish the House of Lords.

For this system to work, tax powers would be devolved to the Nations and Regions. The Bank of England would be reimagined like the US Federal Reserve System, Regional Governors in the Nations and Regions working with the London based Governor. Nations and Regions could decide on how they spent their Local Tax receipts whether to impose local sales or property taxes. Real responsibility in the regions rather than the beauty pageant for funding that exists now. We can abolish the Barnett formula that awards funding to the Nations and replace it with a system based on real purchasing power across the Nations and Regions.

If we are serious about broadening opportunities across our country, dealing with climate change and improving health outcomes then we need to be serious about local solutions for local problems. People are proud of their localities, let’s give them the power to change!

* John Armah is a Liberal Democrat member and a digital transformation consultant based in London