Lib Dem Bounce beginning to show nationally and locally

Congratulations to Bill Brisbane who took Chichester Eastward for the Lib Dems yesterday with a swing of 25%

Chichester East (Chichester) result: LDEM: 43.0% (+24.7)

CON: 31.0% (+6.5)

LAB: 26.1% (-3.7) Liberal Democrat GAIN from Labour. No Grn (-18.0) and UKIP (-9.4) as prev. [Corrected] — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) June 24, 2021

The national polling position is summarised succinctly by Red Box in the Times today. The Tories are down to 42% and Labour to 30%. The Lib Dems are up to 9%.

Nine per cent is not great but we can’t magic ourselves to par with the Tories and Labour overnight. We need to haul ourselves up bit by bit. We have the confidence to that after Chesham and Amersham.