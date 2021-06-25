Lib Dem Bounce beginning to show nationally and locally

Congratulations to Bill Brisbane who took Chichester Eastward for the Lib Dems yesterday with a swing of 25%
Chichester East (Chichester) result:
LDEM: 43.0% (+24.7)
CON: 31.0% (+6.5)
LAB: 26.1% (-3.7)
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Labour.
No Grn (-18.0) and UKIP (-9.4) as prev.
[Corrected]
— Britain Elects (@BritainElects) June 24, 2021
The national polling position is summarised succinctly by Red Box in the Times today. The Tories are down to 42% and Labour to 30%. The Lib Dems are up to 9%.
Nine per cent is not great but we can’t magic ourselves to par with the Tories and Labour overnight. We need to haul ourselves up bit by bit. We have the confidence to that after Chesham and Amersham.
This seems like jumping to conclusions to me. There were 6 Byelections yesterday, in the ones in Scotland & Wales we failed to stand, we made massive gains in Vote share in Chichester but massive losses in Somerset, though we held the seat easily. Admittedly the local Tories ran a massive campaign.
The Polls seem to tell a much clearer story with all 3 showing rises on their previous figures but we need to see more, perhaps tomorrow ?
I’m sure there’s a bit of a bounce in part due to the Chesham and Amersham by-election and a number of other issues, and I see nothing wrong with enjoying a bit of positivity, but without getting carried away. With eyes firmly on Batley & Spen the media is back to business as usual and we’ll get shouted at by some for having too many votes (stolen from Labour), whilst mocked by others for having not very many.
It’s probably a good time to get out there delivering Focuses and canvassing, not just because of the weather. This is a time when people are getting fed up of the government and unsure of what’s happening with Labour, so will be receptive to finding out more about an alternative, but I think we’ve got a series of discrete bounces around the country which we may be able to capitalise on rather than anything national (yet).