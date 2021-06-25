Conservative candidates to be tested for conformity

Newsmoggie does not usually stray into Conservative territory, except to dig up gardens for essential purposes of course.

But it seems that the Conservatives really don’t want another repeat of their glorious leader Boris Johnson. They have introduced psychometric testing for new candidates. While Newsmoggie is not an expert on such tests, they do seem aimed to introduce conformality and normality, treating potential MPs like dogs to be trained and not like us free roaming cats.

Would Boris Johnson pass a psychometric test? Michael Gove? Matt Hancock? Or even Daniel Kawczynski, who has had to apologise after imbibing alcohol before ranting at parliamentary officers.

On today’s Conservative Home, Deputy Editor Charlotte Gill takes gives psychometric testing a bashing:

There is no such thing as an “objective” psychological measure, however much time and effort researchers have put into developing these tools (and some are very good). That’s because their authors have to make decisions on what constitutes constructs such as “intelligence”, “extraversion”, and many other traits, which inevitably means their own subjective ideas go into the framework. Another flawed premise of psychometric tests is that you can decide what (by way of score, or personality traits) would make someone a good fit for a job/ political candidacy. But we know that any number of people can inhabit a role and bring something completely new to it.

It seems that the Conservatives are aiming to churn out identikit wannabe MPs for the next general election. Consistent. Bland. Dutiful.

Newsmoggie is sticking with the Lib Dems and to digging up Conservative flowerbeds.

* Newsmoggie – bringing you comment from a different perspective