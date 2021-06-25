Newsmoggie

Conservative candidates to be tested for conformity

By | Fri 25th June 2021 - 10:03 am

Newsmoggie does not usually stray into Conservative territory, except to dig up gardens for essential purposes of course.

But it seems that the Conservatives really don’t want another repeat of their glorious leader Boris Johnson. They have introduced psychometric testing for new candidates. While Newsmoggie is not an expert on such tests, they do seem aimed to introduce conformality and normality, treating potential MPs like dogs to be trained and not like us free roaming cats.

Would Boris Johnson pass a psychometric test? Michael Gove? Matt Hancock? Or even Daniel Kawczynski, who has had to apologise after imbibing alcohol before ranting at parliamentary officers.

On today’s Conservative Home, Deputy Editor Charlotte Gill takes gives psychometric testing a bashing:

There is no such thing as an “objective” psychological measure, however much time and effort researchers have put into developing these tools (and some are very good). That’s because their authors have to make decisions on what constitutes constructs such as “intelligence”, “extraversion”, and many other traits, which inevitably means their own subjective ideas go into the framework.

Another flawed premise of psychometric tests is that you can decide what (by way of score, or personality traits) would make someone a good fit for a job/ political candidacy. But we know that any number of people can inhabit a role and bring something completely new to it.

It seems that the Conservatives are aiming to churn out identikit wannabe MPs for the next general election. Consistent. Bland. Dutiful.

Newsmoggie is sticking with the Lib Dems and to digging up Conservative flowerbeds.

* Newsmoggie – bringing you comment from a different perspective

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Fiona
    I'm sure there's a bit of a bounce in part due to the Chesham and Amersham by-election and a number of other issues, and I see nothing wrong with enjoying a bit...
  • Simon Foster
    Mark - I agree with you. That is why I was very careful to write above "The project for a song for One Britain, One Nation has much wrong with it" at the begin...
  • Simon Foster
    I refer Peter Martin to the Collins English dictionary: Britain /ˈbrɪtn/ NOUN. Britain is the island consisting of England, Scotland, and Wales, which toge...
  • Paul Barker
    This seems like jumping to conclusions to me. There were 6 Byelections yesterday, in the ones in Scotland & Wales we failed to stand, we made massive gains...
  • Barry Lofty
    " I am not sure Lib Dems will ever understand how proud many people are to be British " I am as proud to be British as the next person, what I object to is bein...