LIb Dem Councillor assaulted while delivering Focus leaflets

Up and down the country, councillors and campaigners from all parties will be spending their sunny Sunday out and about delivering leaflets or knocking on doors talking to residents to find out what is on their minds.

At this time of year, quite often you’ll have a chat with people in their gardens. Most people are lovely and friendly even if they don’t vote for you. A few can be a bit grumpy but it is relatively rare that someone is downright abusive. And, thankfully, even less frequent that they actually resort to violence.

This morning Edinburgh Lib Dem Councillor Kevin Lang was delivering his regular Focus in Almond ward when a resident grabbed him by the throat. Kevin recounted what had happened on Twitter:

I’ve been doing politics a long time so I’m used to shouty, angry people but today is the first time I’ve ever been physically assaulted. Was simply out delivering my councillor newsletter when a man came out of his house, grabbed me by the throat… and stuffed the newsletter down my shirt, using all kinds of profanity as he did so. I’ve obvs reported to the police. No matter what divides us, this kind of intimidation and abuse of people you disagree with has no place in a free and democratic society.

…and stuffed the newsletter down my shirt, using all kinds of profanity as he did so. I’ve obvs reported to the police. No matter what divides us, this kind of intimidation and abuse of people you disagree with has no place in a free and democratic society. — Kevin Lang (@kevin_lang) August 7, 2022

Thankfully, Kevin is fine. He’s understandably a bit shaken but nobody who knows him will be in the slightest bit surprised that he just got on and finished his round. I’m not sure I would have done.

His friend and Scottish Lib Dem Leader said:

Completely unacceptable. I’ve spoken with Kevin and this was a politically motivated assault by an SNP supporter. The guy in question can now explain his particular brand of civic and joyous nationalism to @PoliceScotland. https://t.co/aZOAPAP1Sm — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶🇺🇦 (@agcolehamilton) August 7, 2022

Former leader Willie Rennie added:

It takes a lot to shake Kevin so this must have been bad. If they have to resort to violence to make their political point it means they don’t have a very good point to make. https://t.co/4KKsynoif2 — Willie Rennie (@willie_rennie) August 7, 2022

These sorts of incidents are rare. I could have been put off when a woman took one of the first leaflets I ever delivered when I was 15 and put it on her garden bonfire with a look of disdain that almost turned me to a pillar of salt. It turned out she was a leading light in the local Tories. I’ve been chased out of streets by Labour activists in by-elections and had abuse hurled at me but never anything like this.

I’m sure you will want to join with the Lib Dem Voice team and send our best wishes to Kevin. The fact that we now hold three out of the four Council seats in Kevin’s ward in a proportional system is testament to the amount that he and his ward colleagues Louise Young and Lewis Younie do for local people. This incident will not put them off, but nobody should ever have to put up with this sort of intimidation and violence when they are serving their community.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings