A Manifesto for Stagflation

By | Sun 7th August 2022 - 7:22 pm

Next month’s conference in Brighton will include a consultative session on the Libdem manifesto and the Towards a fairer society policy motion. The motion addresses some immediate issues around welfare reform in proposing the restoration of the £20 uplift to Universal Credit, introducing emergency grants (not loans) and stopping deducting debt repayments at unaffordable rates. There are three options put forward with respect to party policy on a basic income.

OPTION 1:
replacing tax and national insurance allowances with a Universal Basic Income for working age adults, set at a level which would compensate for the loss of allowances (while retaining most of the existing benefits structure including universal credit).

OPTION 2:
introducing a Guaranteed Basic Income by increasing Universal Credit to the level required to end deep poverty within the decade and removing sanctions.

OPTION 3:
conducting large scale trials of UBI and GBI, keeping our strategic options open until the outcome of such trials is known.

I would suggest the severity of the cost of living squeeze that is upon us eliminates the option of trials and ending deep poverty within a decade.

The simplest way to deliver the immediate relief that is required is a minimum income guarantee of £100 per week to all working age adults who are either taxpayers or benefit claimants based on replacing income tax at 20% and NI at 13.25% with a single tax reducer to taxpayers. A guaranteed minimum income would replace the personal tax allowance & NI threshold of £12,570, unemployment benefits and/or Universal credit basic allowance (inclusive of £20 uplift). These elements of benefit would no longer be means tested.

The manifesto will need to set out the costings for the policy. It is paid for by a reduction in the value of personal tax allowances for higher rate tax payers from 40% to 20%; limiting tax relief on pension payments to basic rate; reinstating Petroleum revenue tax for North Sea oil producers; unfreezing the fuel price stabiliser as oil prices fall back below £90 per barrel; and removing the starting NI threshold for employers national insurance for larger employers (The NI employment allowance of £5k per year keeps most smaller employers free of paying employers NI).

A further redistributive measure required is the reform of the highly regressive council tax. The ALTER fringe at conference will present research conducted around a distributional analysis of council tax and three proposals for introducing a greater level of progressivity while remaining revenue neutral.

Equally important to making provision for those worst affected by stagflation will be the introduction of a  local authority administered job guarantee program (particularly in insulation of social housing and child and social care) to shore-up employment prospects as recession bites.

A report by the NIESR forecasts “that real incomes will be permanently lower, dropping 2.5% in 2022 alone, and by 2026 they are expected to be 7% below where they were headed before Covid. Around 3% to 5% ofthis hit will come from Brexit, 1% to 3% from energy price rises and the remainder from government policy.” Stagflation: What is it, and what can be done to tackle it? | Evening Standard

 

* Joe is a member of Hounslow Liberal Democrats and Chair of ALTER.

