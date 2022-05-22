UBI can be Achievable and Affordable

I was ecstatic when our Conference voted to back a Universal Basic Income at Autumn Conference 2020 thanks to the brilliant work of many, including our brilliant Welsh Leader Jane Dodds, James Baillie and Dr. Adam Bernard among others. Since then, party processes have been busy whirring away to figure out the details. We first had a specific UBI working group but this was then rolled into the broader Fairer Society working group last autumn. I’m sure we’ll soon see what the outcome of that process is and I hope it follows the mandate laid down by our Conference in 2020.

In the meantime, to ensure a healthy debate and help frame our thinking about the issues, we as members should be considering what sensible, funded UBI proposals can look like. To that end, I have worked with others in the Radical Association, the radical liberal pressure group that I chair, to suggest a starting point for our UBI ambitions that is politically feasible going into the next election.

In line with the party’s consultation paper written by Paul Noblet and his team, our starting point could be replacing the Income Tax Personal Allowance and the National Insurance Primary Threshold, which are both expensive and fairly regressive tax reliefs, with an equivalent value monthly UBI of £319. To give a reference to this figure, the average spending on food per person is around £175 per month. We would not touch any welfare payments except counting UBI as income for means testing purposes. By adjusting the income tax Additional Rate thresholds and levels, we could keep the UBI simple without benefiting high earners who do not have personal allowances. Finally to make sure we don’t overly penalise working for the lowest earners, we can also cut the UC reduction rate from 55% to 43%.

The “net cost” of this reform, that is the cost not covered by the changes above, is £39bn per year by the PolicyEngine tool. This is a fair amount but is in no way unaffordable and would leave us still in the middle of the pack in terms of state spending as a % of GDP. In fact, this money can be recouped from abolishing inefficient tax reliefs (£5bn), as proposed by Bright Blue, and by a collection of tax reforms mostly focused on those with high incomes or assets. The host of tax changes to Capital Gains Tax (£14bn), Corporation Tax (£4bn), the taxation of dividends (£7bn) and abolishing inheritance tax to be replaced with a lifetime receipts tax (£9bn) are all focused on taxes to income from capital rather than income from labour to help reduce the massive discrepancy between the two. It is unfair that in this country you are taxed less for making money with the money you already have than from the money you earn from hard work.

Funding the starting point of UBI in this way provides massive benefits. Independent economic modelling suggests that it would cut the rate of poverty by a third and the rate of deep poverty by 60%. In addition to having an immediate human impact on the many Brits in desperate poverty, it will also provide significant long term benefits. The Joseph Rowntree Foundation estimated in 2016 that the cost of poverty to the taxpayer was £78bn per year due to the impacts of poverty on health, education and crime. An immediate reduction in poverty provided by this UBI proposal would go a long way towards reducing the huge pressures placed on our public services as well as supporting people with low incomes to afford the basics.

This funding model isn’t the only possibility – and I’m keen to hear other thoughts from across the party – but it does show that we can do this. We can build income security for everyone, we can fund it in a popular, liberal way, and we can build social security systems that trust people, not bureaucrats, with the support they need. This is our generation’s NHS, and it’s time to build it.

Notes:

The CGT reform proposal revenue estimate is taken from page 19. It is the 4 year average of post-behavioural revenue from the “total with removal of death relief – indexation allowance” row.

The Corporation Tax proposal is for an “Alternative Minimum Corporation Tax” which has a large uncertainty in potential revenue, with £3bn and £12bn given as the rough range. £4bn has been chosen as a conservative option.

The Dividend Tax proposal revenue estimate is taken from page 7, specifically 4 year average of the “post-behavioural impact-total” row

The Lifetime Receipts Tax has been proposed by IPPR, Bright Blue and the Resolution Foundation. The IPPR proposal raised an estimated £9bn above the current revenue from inheritance tax, which would be abolished.

The inefficient corporation tax reliefs include the Patent Box, Film Tax Relief, High End TV Tax Relief and the Employment Allowance, for a total HMRC estimated cost of £5.2bn

* Natasha Chapman is Chair of Lincoln, Sleaford and North Hykeham Lib Dems and Acting Chair of the Radical Association. She is a long time activist and advocate for womens and LGBTQ+ rights.