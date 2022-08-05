Lib Dems comment on dire economic news – but we need to say more

This week has had more than its fair share of dire economic news. The prospect of a deep, prolonged recession at a time of soaring prices means that people on the lowest incomes are really going to suffer. Let’s think about what that looks like. It means that people on the lowest incomes will simply not be able to afford the basics that they need to survive. If they don’t face the prospect of losing their home, heating it to an adequate level will be a challenge. Putting food on the table will be tough. Even if they just manage to get by, an unexpected car repair bill, or a washing machine breakdown, could be problems that they can’t cope with. It is quite likely that we will see levels of poverty and suffering that we thought were gone for good.

It’s the most terrifying economic landscape since 2008. And with recession comes the prospect of people losing their jobs. We didn’t have energy and living costs on a steep upward curve then.

I remember only too well the recession of the 1980s. That ITN Jobs round up every Friday showing so many jobs being lost every week. Soaring unemployment as, one by one, our key manufacturing industries crumbled. Remember UB40’s One in Ten?

At that point though the welfare state met more of your living costs if you lost your job. You at least had some chance of getting by. And students could get help with Housing Benefit and could sign on during the long Summer holiday if they couldn’t get a job. Now, benefits are less generous, and woe betide you if you dared have more than two children since 2017 because you won’t be able to claim any Universal Credit for them.

During the 90s recession, I worked in the civil courts in England and it was heartbreaking to see the huge rise in both mortgage and rent possession cases. Each one of those meant that someone was in danger of losing their homes, and many did.

As interest rates rise, so do mortgages. Already high private sector rents are likely to increase as landlords pay more on their buy to let mortgages.

It all seemed terrible back then, but now the prospects and the pressures on incomes are even worse.

Inflation on its own is bad enough but then you have a nearly £1300 rise in energy costs from their already high level from October with the prospect of further rises every three months. If you are on a low income you are more likely to be on a prepayment meter and will find it more difficult to access help while you pay proportionately higher prices.

And all the time prices continue to rise with the Bank of England warning that inflation could hit 13%.

There is not much in the way of respite coming your way. The extra money already announced isn’t going to go very far if you are low paid.

All of this comes at a time when the Conservative Government have been cutting public services for too long. So where councils might have been able to provide much needed help in the past, they are not able to do so now. Advice agencies also need investment so that they can help people find their way through and advocate on their behalf.

Senior Liberal Democrats have been talking about the crisis. Here’s Ed Davey on the news of the energy price cap rise:

“This is a disaster for families and pensioners across the country. Not only is the average household facing a nearly £1,300 rise in their energy bills this October, but they’re now facing yet another rise in January. “The government must step in to stop this increase of hardship over the winter. “Moving to review every quarter should only happen once prices start to fall, ensuring families see cuts in their bills as quickly as possible.”

After the Bank of England’s warning and the interest rate rise yesterday, Sarah Olney said:

The Conservatives’ recession is on the horizon and millions of people will suffer as a result. The British public will never forgive the Conservative party for their disastrous economic policies and tax hikes. They have put party over country time and time again, and sadly it is families and pensioners who are paying the price.Neither Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss have a credible plan to get us out of the mess they’ve created. We must have a general election as soon as the Conservative party contest is over to offer the country the real change it needs.

And where are the outgoing PM and the Chancellor? Very visibly absent on holiday. Layla Moran said:

The Conservatives have crashed the economy and now neither Boris Johnson or Nadhim Zahawi are anywhere to be found. At a time of national crisis we deserve better than these shirkers. Time and again they have been absent in the country’s time of need. The very least the British people can ask for is a Chancellor and Prime Minister who will explain how they got us into this mess and what the plan is to solve it. We need a general election to finally get rid of this shambolic Conservative government.

When the country is in the middle of a huge storm, turbo charged by the consequences of Brexit, we are going to have to come up with more. Lib Dems have already suggested things like lowering VAT, but we are going to need more radical and wide-ranging ideas if we are going to alleviate the effects on the most vulnerable. The Tories don’t care and Labour have no answers. Ensuring nobody is enslaved by poverty is one of the cornerstones of our values and we have to step up. Richard Flowers had some suggestions the other day. What would you do?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings