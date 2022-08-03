Five Policies for a Manifesto: In Case of Snap Election, break glass

There’s been a lot of speculation, before and following the fall of Boris Johnson, that there could be a snap General Election this year – initially that Johnson himself might call one as a final desperate throw of the dice; later that whoever is new Tory leader would see the economic prospects as increasingly dire and go for a personal mandate to give themselves five years to try to ride out the coming Winter of Discontent.

Both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have now ruled out an early election. But they’ve promised a lot of other things they cannot deliver too.

So it would be wise to be thinking about what we want to see in a Liberal Democrat manifesto.

A snap election would be dominated by the cost of living crisis, so I’ve given some thought to how we might address some of the “freedom from poverty, ignorance and conformity” with particular emphasis on the “freedom from poverty”, and looked a little to Maslow’s famous pyramid of needs.

Everyone will come up with their own answers. These are the answers that I thought of.

1st Food and Water:

No one should starve in this country.

We will introduce a national basic income so everyone will have some means to feed themselves. We will include extra allowances based on need for medical equipment.

We will protect and value our farming and fishing industries, and rebuild our relationship with the EU, our closest and largest market for buying and selling food, to lower barriers and bring down food prices.

We will invest in development of new vertical farming and hydroponics, for a food production and security and to reduce the pressure on intensive farming methods.

Britain is a famously rainy island but embarrassingly short of water.

We will address water-resilience through addressing the issue of losses through leakage, new reserve reservoirs, and de-salination plants.

We will end the discharge of sewage into our rivers and beaches.

2nd Warmth and Light:

We will build onshore and offshore wind turbines and tidal lagoons to provide sustainable low-cost electricity for all. We will make energy the new UK cash crop.

With our mix of wind and tide power, Britain should have more than enough renewable energy supply to provide for the needs of the UK and more.

We will invest in and build new forms of power storage, including pumped water (like Dinorwic) compressed-air under-sea storage, molten salt/sand technologies, and battery storage to create a new National Grid for the 21st century, so that British companies can become the dominant players in what is obviously going to be one of the biggest markets in the world.

3rd Shelter:

We will commit to exceeding the housebuilding targets of any other Party, and substantially increase the number of homes.

We will end leasehold.

We will remove dangerous cladding.

We will require new homes to be built to homes for life standards, so no one need feel forced to move or feels trapped in their home due to ill health/disability/old age, and be ready for climate change.

We will build new homes in communities with access to green space, transport links, shops and services.

We will support Local Authorities to replace public housing stock lost since the 1980s.

We will substantially reform the Town and Country Planning Act to share the benefits of development between landowners and local communities, and replace the green belt with a proper re-greening of our cities.

4th Transport:

Public transport will be cheaper and more reliable than using private cars, and accessible to all users.

We will encourage more use of walking and cycling in cities with cycle schemes, safe cycle routes properly segregated from other traffic, and green pedestrian highways.

We will increase the numbers of bus and train connections in rural areas.

We will extend High Speed Rail through the north of England and into Scotland and west to Wales via Bristol.

5th Wi-Fi:

We will provide a free secure Wi-Fi network available to everyone everywhere.

(Yes, obviously that’s the Internet joke. And yet it would also be of immense benefit to many people.)

Historically, when the government needed to create a postal service for its own messages and paperwork, they were able to offer the same service to the public at only the extra penny cost of delivery – so the penny post was born. Today, the government wants everyone to do everything online, so it’s in their interest and ours for the infrastructure for that to exist.

Initially this will have to be in urban areas, but a solution for rural communities will follow (probably with 6G rollout).

There’s the obvious question of how to pay for all this (though in an age where the Tories are throwing spending pledges around like money has gone out of fashion, that’s less of a challenge).

The answer is a good Keynesian mix of tax and borrowing. Infrastructure can and should be paid for through borrowing; subsidies, particularly for the public transport, should be covered by taxes on business that benefits from people being able to come to work, and by increasing taxes on wealth.

These policies are radical, distinctively liberal but also popular and memorable, and give us a simple direct set of answers to “What will you do about the crisis?”

* Richard Flowers has been a Party member for 20 years. He’s campaigned in many an election, stood as a local councillor, and Parliamentary candidate, was Chair of Tower Hamlets Liberal Democrats, and in 2020 was Liberal Democrat candidate for the Greater London Assembly constituency of City and East. He is currently English Party Treasurer. Thanks to Liberal Democrats in government, he is married to his husband Alex Wilcock. He also helps Millennium Elephant to write his Very Fluffy Diary.