Updated, with fury: Conference Agenda: Keynote speeches

As we reported yesterday, the Autumn Conference agenda is now out

To help you with Conference planning, here is a list of when the keynote speeches are happening.

Update: I wrote this last night while watching the Commonwealth Games, trying to get ahead of myself in Conference prep. And it is just as well I did. I noticed something odd:

There is one person who isn’t giving a speech that I’m quite surprised about. Usually the Scottish and Welsh leaders both get to do a keynote speech at Autumn Conference. Unless I’ve missed it, Jane Dodds doesn’t seem to be doing one this year. I wonder why that is. I shall make enquiries before deciding how livid I am about this. Watch this space.

When I say that “usually the Scottish and Welsh leaders both get to do a keynote speech at Autumn Conference” I meant that usually there was some attempt by The Powers that Be to cut these contributions. There would then be a barney and both leaders would be included, as they should be.

Except this time that didn’t happen. Apparently those Powers that Be have decided that there is only one slot for the devolved nations which on this occasion has gone to Alex Cole-Hamilton. This is odd, given that there are two devolved nations, each with their distinct political environments. If we believe in a federal UK, we believe that our nations have equal standing. It follows, therefore, that both leaders should have their chance to tell Federal Conference – and the Welsh, Scottish and UK medias beyond – where we stand on the key issues of the day.

I do hope that this can be resolved for this Conference. All it would take would be for FCC to ask Conference to add a speech for Jane in as an additional agenda item. I can’t see Conference turning down such a request. And then in the future, a slot for each leader should be incorporated as standard.

Anyway, here are the rest of the keynote speeches.

Saturday 17th September

12:35-12:50

Kira Rudik, Leader of Ukraine’s HOLOS party and ALDE Vice President

She was so inspiring at Spring Conference, talking from her blacked out office about how she had had to learn to use a gun. It all looked very grim for Ukraine at that point, but she was full of hope, speaking about how she wanted to be part of rebuilding the country.

16:10-16:25

Wendy Chamberlain MP, DWP Spokesperson

Sunday 18th September

12:35-12:50 Munira Wilson MP, Health Spokesperson

It’s hard to believe but this is Munira’s and Wendy’s first in-person Conference since being elected as MPs.

14:55-15:10 Sarah Olney MP in her first Conference appearance since her re-election.

15:10-16:05 Question and Answer Session with Leader Ed Davey – his first live one as Leader

Monday 19th September

11:05-11:20

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, Scottish Lib Dem Leader

15:20-15:35

Cllr Mike Ross, our new Hull City Council Leader

Tuesday 20th September

12:35-12:50 Cllr Josh Babarinde, PPC for Eastbourne

14:30-15:30 Ed Davey’s leader’s speech

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings