Autumn Conference agenda is now live!

One fo the delights of the beginning of August is always the publication of the Autumn Conference agenda. It came out today and you can read it here. There are clear print and plain text versions too. Conference takes place in Brighton between 17 and 20 September. For the first time in many years, I can’t go and I’m really gutted about that. It really is one of the highlights of the year and the first time in 3 years that the Lib Dem family will be getting together.

You can see when all the debates and keynote speeches are taking place. Details of training and fringe meetings will be published in the Directory separately.

It’s important for all party members to have a good look at it. Even if you aren’t going to Conference, you can still influence our policy. If you think a policy motion has a bit missing or you think we should take another direction, you can put together an amendment.

All you need to do is find 10 party members,or a state or regional party or an Affiliated Organisation (for example LGBT+ Lib Dems or Lib Dem Women) to agree to submit it. You’d need to find someone to propose it and summate it at Conference.

If you haven’t done this before and want to get some advice, you can ask Federal Conference Committee for drafting advice and you have until 22 August to do so here. the amendments themselves must be submitted by 1pm on 5th September.

We’ll be having a closer look at the agenda and any likely flashpoints over the next few weeks.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings