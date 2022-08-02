Richard Foord: Sunak and Truss have learned nothing from Tiverton and Honiton

It’s just over a month since Richard Foord achieved one of the best results in by-election history. Last night the Conservative leadership candidates continued their race to the bottom at a hustings in Exeter.
Richard reflected on their performance, saying that they had learned nothing from his win:
Tonight’s debate showed that Sunak and Truss have learned absolutely nothing from their Tiverton and Honiton by-election defeat.
This is a dismal contest between the former Chancellor who repeatedly hiked taxes and a Foreign Secretary who sold out West Country farmers with botched trade deals.
Rural communities across Devon spoke with one voice in the by-election – they demanded change.
People told me they wanted a fair deal for local farmers, a plan to solve the NHS backlog, and targeted support for rural communities, who suffer higher energy bills and pay more for petrol. We saw no sign of such support tonight.
I wonder how many Conservative party members will spoil their ballot paper in protest…
And long may it continue!
The longer it continues, the harder it will be for people to turn a blind eye and vote out of habit for the Conservatives…