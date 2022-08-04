NewsHound

Welsh Lib Dems call for free train travel as cost of living crisis bites

By | Thu 4th August 2022 - 7:01 pm

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have called on the Welsh government to take a leaf out of Spain’s book on public transport. The party is calling for the Welsh Labour government to consider introducing a scheme similar to the one introduced this month in Spain which will see free train journeys for commuter and medium-distance trains between 1 September and 31 December.

The Spanish policy aims to cushion the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on citizens, particularly those who rely on using public transport to get to work. The policy will also see a 30% discount on all other forms of public transport, including metros, buses and trams.

With inflation set to hit as high as 12% in the UK, the Welsh Liberal Democrats are asking the Welsh Government to consider implementing free rail tickets on Transport for Wales services for a limited period.

Besides helping working families cope with the cost-of-living crisis, the Welsh Lib Dems argue it could help reduce pollution and congestion and encourage some people to make the longer-term switch to public transport, especially given high fuel prices

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said:

With the cost-of-living crisis surging, we need to be looking at innovative solutions to help keep costs down. For many people, getting to work is one of their biggest expenses, whether they are driving with high fuel prices, or using expensive train passes already.

This scheme coming into effect in Spain is an example of one way in which workers can have some sort of cushion against rapidly rising prices.

We know that lower income families are more reliant on public transport in Wales, we also know that lower income families are bearing the brunt of this cost-of-living crisis.

The policy would also be extremely green and would hopefully go a long way into encouraging people to move to public transport permanently.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Gordon
    A book I discovered entirely by accident that people may enjoy is ‘The Nordic Theory of Everything: In Search of a Better Life’ by Anu Partanen. S...
  • Peter Watson
    I agree entirely with the importance of reducing energy usage, and in normal times we might be calling for an increase in taxation to incentivise this. But eve...
  • Gordon
    @ Lorenzo – Thank you and well said. We will indeed never be ‘party of government’ if our aim is, like Blair’s Labour, to offer a different team and sl...
  • matt
    Heat pumps are not the holy Grail in today's energy climate crisis where thousands are facing fuel poverty For example I currently use £1000 a year in o...
  • Jeff
    Farmers’ livelihoods are being placed at risk by the Conservatives, who have demonstrated with the Australia trade deal that they are happy to sign trade d...