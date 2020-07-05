Lib Dem Jobwatch – ALDC special

Our friends at ALDC are hiring. They have one job in Wales up for grabs and another two in Salford with closing dates in the next 12 days. If you fancy them, don’t delay – send off for an application pack.

Development Officer (Wales)

Full Time, Cardiff (with significant travel) £24.000-£28,000 (plus 8% pension contribution after 3 months).

This is a new post, jointly funded by the Welsh Liberal Democrats and ALDC. The postholder will work with council groups, councillors and local parties across Wales in the run up to major elections in 2021 and 2022. This is an exciting opportunity to work with both the Welsh Party and ALDC.

The post holder will be part of a new team whose aim is to ensure more Liberal Democrats are elected to both the Senedd and Welsh councils. To do that you will develop effective local campaigning by Liberal Democrats right across Wales, and for the local elections, deliver a considerable increase in the number of Welsh Liberal Democrat candidates.

Closing date – 5pm Friday 10 July

Interview date – Thursday 16 July (via video conference).

More information and application pack www.aldc.org/about/our-jobs- work-experience-opps/

Office and Events Organiser

Full Time. Salford (Greater Manchester)

£18,795.00 to £21,166.00 (plus 8% pension contribution after 3 months).

Responsible for the smooth running of our office, office systems and our busy programme of events.

Closing date – 9am Friday 17 July 2020

Interview date – Thursday 23 July 2020

More information and application pack: www.aldc.org/our-jobs- work-experience-opportunities

Campaigns and Communications Intern 2020/21

Full Time until 30 June 2021. Salford (Greater Manchester)

National Living Wage (£11,735-£14,924 depending on age) (plus 8% pension contribution after 3 months).

A great opportunity to work with the leading campaign organisation in the Liberal Democrats and to help us win in the 2021 local elections.

Our internship programme is now in its 5th year. We’re looking for someone who wants to learn campaigning and communication skills and help us win in the 2021 local elections. Some of the job is based at our HQ in Salford Quays and some of the job working with local Lib Dems in Greater Manchester helping them campaign.

Closing date – 9am Friday 17 July 2020

Interview – Wednesday 22 July 2020

More information and application pack: www.aldc.org/our-jobs- work-experience-opportunities