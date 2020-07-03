Mark Valladares

3 July 2020 – the day’s press releases

By | Sat 4th July 2020 - 1:50 pm

Govt’s claim of protective ring around care homes “completely bogus”

Responding to the latest ONS figures showing almost 20,000 care home residents have died with coronavirus, Liberal Democrat Health, Wellbeing and Social Care spokesperson Munira Wilson said:

The devastating scale of the coronavirus crisis in our care homes is heartbreaking. It shows the Government’s claim that they had a “protective ring” in place was completely bogus.

We must learn the lessons of this crisis in real time. Alongside adequate protective equipment, routine testing for residents and care workers could not be more important. The Government must ensure every care home has access to regular testing now and for as long as is required to stop more families losing loved ones.

The failure to protect those in care is yet more evidence of the pressing need for an independent inquiry into the Government’s handling of this crisis. The Prime Minister must not try to dodge scrutiny or shift the blame for this. He must publicly commit to an inquiry process.

Govt must publish scientific basis for air bridges

Responding to the publication of the list of countries for which quarantine will not apply for people arriving back in England, Liberal Democrat Health, Wellbeing and Social Care spokesperson Munira Wilson said:

The coronavirus crisis remains deeply worrying, particularly for the most vulnerable. While we all want to get back to normal life, we must ensure it is safe to do so.

Where quarantine is concerned, the Government have been all over the place. Clearly, that hasn’t changed. People deserve better. To avoid yet further confusion, Ministers must publish the scientific basis for their decisions.

Underpinning everything the Government does must be the motivation to keep people safe. Ministers can only do that by delivering a comprehensive strategy to test, trace and isolate to prevent a new surge.

Govt shouldn’t need to mull on EU coronavirus vaccine scheme

Responding to reports that the UK Government is considering whether to participate in the EU coronavirus vaccine scheme, Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs and Brexit spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said:

When it comes to saving lives, there should be no mulling to do. Joining the EU’s coronavirus vaccine scheme is not about the old arguments of Brexit. It is simply the right thing to do.

It is all very well Boris Johnson claiming he regrets the loss of life but if he then refuses to do something because of politics then his regret is worth nothing more than a bucket of cold sick.

The Prime Minister must put ideology aside and commit to participating immediately.

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in News and Press releases.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Evans 4th Jul - 1:57pm
    Kevin, I'm sad to have to tell you, but your article is about as clear as mud. Just looking at one point - “Promote /stick...
  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 4th Jul - 1:43pm
    There is definitely a correlation between inadequate housing and ill health and the Covid pandemic is exacerbating this. I would have thought, though, that this...
  • User AvatarWilliam Francis 4th Jul - 1:22pm
    "Reduce the number of people in poverty by 25% – this needs an agreed measure of poverty this needs an agreed measure of poverty" Why...
  • User AvatarJohn O 4th Jul - 12:50pm
    Really don't understand all the apologizing & distancing from the coalition specifically aimed at Labour voters, many 'soft' Tory voters thought the coalition worked well...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 4th Jul - 12:37pm
    The comments from Geoffrey are ott, John, thanks, as with David, Barry!
  • User AvatarGeorge Kendall 4th Jul - 12:36pm
    @Tim Harney You are right that these words have different meanings to different people. Tories think leftwing means a big state, so North Korea which...