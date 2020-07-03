3 July 2020 – the day’s press releases

Govt’s claim of protective ring around care homes “completely bogus”

Responding to the latest ONS figures showing almost 20,000 care home residents have died with coronavirus, Liberal Democrat Health, Wellbeing and Social Care spokesperson Munira Wilson said:

The devastating scale of the coronavirus crisis in our care homes is heartbreaking. It shows the Government’s claim that they had a “protective ring” in place was completely bogus. We must learn the lessons of this crisis in real time. Alongside adequate protective equipment, routine testing for residents and care workers could not be more important. The Government must ensure every care home has access to regular testing now and for as long as is required to stop more families losing loved ones. The failure to protect those in care is yet more evidence of the pressing need for an independent inquiry into the Government’s handling of this crisis. The Prime Minister must not try to dodge scrutiny or shift the blame for this. He must publicly commit to an inquiry process.

Govt must publish scientific basis for air bridges

Responding to the publication of the list of countries for which quarantine will not apply for people arriving back in England, Liberal Democrat Health, Wellbeing and Social Care spokesperson Munira Wilson said:

The coronavirus crisis remains deeply worrying, particularly for the most vulnerable. While we all want to get back to normal life, we must ensure it is safe to do so. Where quarantine is concerned, the Government have been all over the place. Clearly, that hasn’t changed. People deserve better. To avoid yet further confusion, Ministers must publish the scientific basis for their decisions. Underpinning everything the Government does must be the motivation to keep people safe. Ministers can only do that by delivering a comprehensive strategy to test, trace and isolate to prevent a new surge.

Govt shouldn’t need to mull on EU coronavirus vaccine scheme

Responding to reports that the UK Government is considering whether to participate in the EU coronavirus vaccine scheme, Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs and Brexit spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said: