Defining and measuring strategic objectives for the party

I wrote a piece here two weeks ago discussing the need for long term strategic objectives that would be consistent for 10-20 years and would, alongside our values, guide our decision making and enable us to develop a more focussed disciplined organisation. Knowing what our objectives were, and sticking to them over time would also enable us to rebuild a clear positive public identity for the party – in itself something key to long term electoral success and survival. And as others have commented, more important in the leadership election than the choice of specific policies.

The response to the piece might be summarised as “Yes this would be fantastic, but no it’s not really achievable”. In particular there was scepticism about whether it was possible to move from rather general objectives (5 of which I suggested in my piece) to objectives with enough clarity and measurability to deliver the promise of focus, effectiveness and a long term electoral identity for the party.

This is one step towards showing that this challenge may be answerable. I have taken the five general objectives I set out (relating to climate change, fairness, education, the quality of political discourse, and the UK’s relationship to the world), given them a little more definition where necessary, and proposed how we might measure progress against them (say when we are looking back on the previous 15 years in 2035).

Let’s start with the objective in relation to climate change – because this is the easiest to define (if not to deliver!)

“Promote /stick to the path to net zero for the UK (by 2045) and the world”

This is as clear as one could reasonably expect. It is not perfect (eg there are important debates about what exactly net zero means for the UK) but it is good enough for long term orientation. It is a long term objective which is not going to go away and needs sustained focus. It is not something we expect the current government to deliver without continual challenge and pressure from us and others. It is measurable.

Can we provide a similar level of clarity for my other proposed candidates for strategic objectives?

Consider fairness.

“Make the UK fairer” is a good general objective – in that it conveys crisply an important priority for our party, which many people will buy into. But it needs small print. Of the many things this might mean I suggest that in 2035 we should be asking ourselves as a party what we have done to;

Reduce the number of people in poverty by 25% – this needs an agreed measure of poverty – of which there are many (a further blog by someone with more specialist knowledge!) and; Increase the number of those born into low income families who, later in life, are in the top half of the income distribution.

My third proposed objective was “to create one of the best and most inclusive education systems in the world”.

How would we know in our hypothetical 2035 review if we had done this or were moving towards it?

Our schools would be performing well in an international context –eg as measured by the OECD; The proportion of working aged people who have achieved good further education, apprenticeship or university qualifications would have risen; We would have at least retained our current high proportion of globally top ranked universities.

Fourthly I proposed we should aim “to keep the political debate in the UK open, honest and fact based”.

This is harder. One good test is how the public perceives the political process. Do the majority of people think the system needs a lot of improvement? Are they are interested in politics and broadly comfortable with the competence of MP’s in parliament? This is all measured in a number of surveys – for example here.

But this also needs to be supplemented by something more subjective. In 2035, let us look at the electoral campaign that was fought the previous year and compare it to 2019. Was it more open, honest and fact based than last year’s malarkey?

My final objective was – “to make the UK welcoming, outward looking, optimistic and engaged in the world”. There is rather a lot packed into this, and I suspect that defining it properly would take this blog beyond the patience of its readers – which perhaps means that the objective itself is not well thought out. I will come back to it!

This is still only a beginning. These objectives pass some tests. Taken together they are a distinctive package based on our values. Different enough from the other parties to be distinctive, but not so different as to lack appeal to a wide electorate. Building on areas where we have (or have had) credibility and expertise. Mostly clear and measurable enough. One man’s opinion and needing a lot of further work.

But I think the party will benefit if our new leader sets out this kind of long term strategic objective when setting our direction, and I am confident that setting out to do this is not a fool’s errand.

