Strategic objectives June 2020

Our election review concluded – we lacked vision, relevance and strategy in 2019. In this context, I want to return to Michael Kitching’s piece (“However beautiful the strategy you should occasionally look at the results” – Op-Eds April 25th). He makes several important points arguing that we need a greater focus on delivery and more effectiveness in execution. But most importantly, he argues for clear long term strategic objectives. As he points out, a framework for allocating resources to constituencies is not a strategic objective; it is tactics. Stopping Brexit was not a long term strategic objective for the party; it was a policy (albeit a good and extremely important one) with a limited shelf life.

Our key strategic objectives need to be consistent for 10- 20 years. They, alongside our values, structure and guide all decision making. They cannot be given up because someone else moves onto the territory. They should not be the kind of objective which becomes outdated either because no-one any longer wants it, or because it relates to something that has already happened.

Across an electoral cycle, we need a small number of high profile policies that the electorate understands. These are not strategic objectives. Strategic objectives are the basis from which they derive – and over a very long period of time, they will be what the electorate associates with us and knows us for. The policy was a penny on income tax for education. The key objective – and what for a while the party was known for – was better education.

Kitching himself proposes that the key strategic objective of the party should be to form a majority government within ten years. That does not work for me because being in power is the means, not the end, and because – while we obviously need many more MP’s to be relevant and impactful – forming a majority government is much too much of a stretch to be a useful lodestar.

So what then?

Here are five potential objectives. Things which in 15 years we can look back on and say – yes we did this (whether through government, through influencing the debate, or otherwise). Which we can use to give a solid base to our deliberations about policies structure and tactics. Which can help us build the kind of disciplined machine that some of our competitors already have: –

Make the UK fairer

Create one of the best and most inclusive educational systems in the world

Promote /stick to the path to net-zero for the UK (by 2045) and the world

Keep the political debate in the UK open, honest and fact-based

Make the UK welcoming, outward-looking, optimistic and engaged in the world

Though it is outside the scope of this short blog, most of these objectives can be measured – and, to make them more productive, measures should be agreed where possible. But if in 2035, we have contributed to these objectives, I, for one, will feel my time on party activities has been well spent.

* Kevin has been a party member since June 2017, from Kingston