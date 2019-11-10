The Voice

Lib Dem Jobwatch: Do you want to work on the Lib Dems’ election campaign?

By | Sun 10th November 2019 - 12:30 pm

The Lib Dems are looking for field organisers to work for the party in the run up to the General Election.

The party is looking for people who have the following skills:

Essential Skills and Experience

  • A positive attitude with the ability to inspire others.
  • An enthusiastic approach to the job.
  • An open and approachable personality.
  • Confident talking to new people, both volunteers and members of the public.
  • The ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
  • Strong verbal communication skills.
  • Sympathy with the aims and objectives of the Liberal Democrats

.Desirable Skills and Experience

  • A full clean driving license and access to a vehicle (in some locations).
  • Experience of customer service or working with volunteers.
  • Experience of working on a political campaigns.

You can find all the details, including how to apply, here

