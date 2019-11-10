Sunday poetry

Boris is playing mind games
Cummings is showing him how
The chaos theory of conquest
Is up and running now
We’re now aware of their tactics
We must band together to fight
Demonstrate the strength of the British
Backing all MPs doing right
We are such a diverse country
Together we have great might
Don’t let the charlatan dictators
Succeed in winning the fight
Band together to fight Brexit
Give Lib Dems the power to succeed
It’s our future success as a country
That is crying out in need
* Julie Taylor is a Lib Dem member