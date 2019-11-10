Julie Taylor

Sunday poetry

Boris is playing mind games

Cummings is showing him how

The chaos theory of conquest

Is up and running now

 

We’re now aware of their tactics 

We must band together to fight

Demonstrate the strength of the British 

Backing all MPs doing right

 

We are such a diverse country

Together we have great might

Don’t let the charlatan dictators 

Succeed in winning the fight

 

Band together to fight Brexit

Give Lib Dems the power to succeed 

It’s our future success as a country

That is crying out in need

* Julie Taylor is a Lib Dem member

