Caron Lindsay

Scottish Liberal Democrats’ bright campaign launch as party overtakes Labour in poll

By | Sun 10th November 2019 - 2:30 pm

The Scottish Liberal Democrats launched their campaign in Cramond on Thursday mornings. The bright umbrellas provided a contrast to  damp  grey  surroundings.

Alistair Carmichael and former Leader Lord Campbell of Pittenweem joined Willie Rennie, North East Fife candidate Wendy Chamberlain and many activists.

Willie Rennie told the assembled crowd:

This election our ambition is sky high. We can stop Brexit and build a brighter future for Scotland in the United Kingdom.

Scottish Liberal Democrats are the only party standing up for Scotland’s place in the UK and the UK’s place in the EU. The country needs Liberal Democrats to stand up for those dual majorities and against those who want to take us backwards.

We need to cancel Brexit and invest in our public services to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to achieve their potential.

Jo Swinson presents a fresh, new choice for the future in stark contrast with Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson who represent the divisive past.

Over the next five weeks we will be unveiling exciting plans to tackle the climate emergency, fund new mental health staff across the country and build a brighter future for our communities.

A YouGov poll this week shows that the Lib Dems have overtaken Labour in Scotland:

If you are one of the majority of Scots who back staying in the UK and the EU, there is very little point in you voting Labour. In fact, only the Lib Dems support staying in both unions.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

