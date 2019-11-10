Caron Lindsay

A question to Federal Conference Committee as they open registration for Spring Conference

By | Sun 10th November 2019 - 4:00 pm

Despite the general election, our conference timetables have to proceed as normal. So this week, registration for Spring Conference in York opened.

You will definitely want to be there. Even when our party was out its lowest ebb, Conference is still the best fun you will ever have in your life. And it’s in York, which is a gorgeous city. And the food and beer at the Mason’s Arms, just down the road from the Conference Centre is delicious.

You can register here.

But I have a question for the Federal Conference Committee. If you register now, you get your conference pass for £60.  After 20th December, just 8 days after the election, the cost rockets up to £95.

Now, most of us are knocking ourselves out campaigning for the General Election. We’re out in the cold and dark on a daily basis. Campaigning is not cheap. You have to pay to travel -and many of us are travelling to our nearest target seats. And we’re all getting asked to contribute to local and national campaigns. 

This election is an unexpected and added expense just before Christmas. If you add to that the cost of registering for Conference as well, it might mean that some people just can’t afford to go.

So, FCC, would you please extend the early bird rate until early to mid January when most of us will have had one pay after the election?

 

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Tony Greaves 10th Nov '19 - 4:28pm

    Good post, Caron, but good luck with that. But do you expect the bureaucrats in London to change ingrained plans on he basis of changes in events and common sense? I hope as ever that I am wrong…

  • Caron Lindsay Caron Lindsay 10th Nov '19 - 5:05pm

    @Tony, I think our democratically elected Federal Conference Committee are reasonable people who will be open to this suggestion. I have quite a lot of faith in them.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarTony Greaves 10th Nov - 4:44pm
    Why don't we go hard for the BBC? They are a disgrace in their whole approach to "news as entertainment" and not just their long...
  • User AvatarTony Greaves 10th Nov - 4:28pm
    Good post, Caron, but good luck with that. But do you expect the bureaucrats in London to change ingrained plans on he basis of changes...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 10th Nov - 4:17pm
    How about setting our own standards for food treatment and animal welfare independently of both the EU and the USA? In case anyone is of...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 10th Nov - 4:00pm
    I'm with Mick on this one. I was appalled when attention seeking Tory MP Johnny Military called white poppies “attention seeking rubbish” and urged people...
  • User AvatarFrank West 10th Nov - 3:33pm
    This is great for existing families but surely this is at odds with fighting climate change, the latter mostly down to massive overpopulation in the...
  • User AvatarTom Harney 10th Nov - 2:46pm
    We did not so much adopt EU rules, as jointly with our partners in Europe write rules. All part of a democratic organisation. There will...