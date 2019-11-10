The Liberator Collective

New issue of Liberator out

By | Sun 10th November 2019 - 5:00 pm

Issue 398 of Liberator will soon be on its way to subscribers and the free sample articles for this issue Liberalism After Brexit, by Bernard Greaves, and Another Capitalism is Possible, by Paul Hindley, are available here.

And for those facing the rigours of a winter general election, here is the front cover illustration.

Other articles in this issue are:

Answering To A Higher Authority – Tim Farron chose to join a notably hardline Christian group, and then wondered why his views were wildly incompatible with being Lib Dem leader. Liz Barker seeks answers in his new book

Army Dreamers – The west’s counter-insurgency strategy sees the UK and its allies are pouring money into the questionably effective armed forces of repressive governments, says Rebecca Tinsley

Ukraine’s Comedian is No Comic – As America’s impeachment hearings centre on President Trump’s relations with Ukraine’s comedian president, Kiron Reid looks at how the latter got elected

Would You Want To Work Here? – Ryan Mercer looks at how Liberal Democrat employment practices shape up against what the party preaches

Getting Creative – A new organisation has formed to promote the creative industries in the Liberal Democrats and vice versa. Iain McCallum explains

Heathrow’s Forgotten Problem – It’s not just a question of a third runway, what can be done about Heathrow’s immigration centres, asks Margaret  Lally

Also, news and gossip in Radical Bulletin, reviews and Lord Bonkers’ Diary.

Back issues of Liberator from 2001 onwards are available free, together with subscription details (£25 a year) on our website.  

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarTony Greaves 10th Nov - 4:28pm
    Good post, Caron, but good luck with that. But do you expect the bureaucrats in London to change ingrained plans on he basis of changes...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 10th Nov - 4:17pm
    How about setting our own standards for food treatment and animal welfare independently of both the EU and the USA? In case anyone is of...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 10th Nov - 4:00pm
    I'm with Mick on this one. I was appalled when attention seeking Tory MP Johnny Military called white poppies “attention seeking rubbish” and urged people...
  • User AvatarFrank West 10th Nov - 3:33pm
    This is great for existing families but surely this is at odds with fighting climate change, the latter mostly down to massive overpopulation in the...
  • User AvatarTom Harney 10th Nov - 2:46pm
    We did not so much adopt EU rules, as jointly with our partners in Europe write rules. All part of a democratic organisation. There will...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 10th Nov - 2:39pm
    @Daniel Walker Really? So, there are some odd shops in Leeds, then? What do they sell? Lol! @David Raw I take your point. Odd, isn’t...