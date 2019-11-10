New issue of Liberator out

Issue 398 of Liberator will soon be on its way to subscribers and the free sample articles for this issue Liberalism After Brexit, by Bernard Greaves, and Another Capitalism is Possible, by Paul Hindley, are available here.

And for those facing the rigours of a winter general election, here is the front cover illustration.

Other articles in this issue are:

Answering To A Higher Authority – Tim Farron chose to join a notably hardline Christian group, and then wondered why his views were wildly incompatible with being Lib Dem leader. Liz Barker seeks answers in his new book

Army Dreamers – The west’s counter-insurgency strategy sees the UK and its allies are pouring money into the questionably effective armed forces of repressive governments, says Rebecca Tinsley

Ukraine’s Comedian is No Comic – As America’s impeachment hearings centre on President Trump’s relations with Ukraine’s comedian president, Kiron Reid looks at how the latter got elected

Would You Want To Work Here? – Ryan Mercer looks at how Liberal Democrat employment practices shape up against what the party preaches

Getting Creative – A new organisation has formed to promote the creative industries in the Liberal Democrats and vice versa. Iain McCallum explains

Heathrow’s Forgotten Problem – It’s not just a question of a third runway, what can be done about Heathrow’s immigration centres, asks Margaret Lally

Also, news and gossip in Radical Bulletin, reviews and Lord Bonkers’ Diary.

Back issues of Liberator from 2001 onwards are available free, together with subscription details (£25 a year) on our website.