Caron Lindsay

Christine Jardine: Brexit is sucking the life out of our politics

By | Sun 10th November 2019 - 10:39 pm

Christine Jardine was on Sophy Ridge this morning talking (among other things) about how Brexit was sucking the life out of everyone meaning that we couldn’t concentrate on the huge issues of the day like Brexit and the NHS.

The amusing thing is that this clip is both being promoted by the party on its social media channels and trashed on Guido Fawkes.

Guido reckons that Christine is saying that Brexit is more important than the union. Which is a cheek given that Brexit as proposed by the Conservatives is more of a threat to the union than anything I have seen in my lifetime.

If we stop Brexit, we strengthen the union.

Sophy Ridge asked Christine about the leaders’ debates.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMartin 10th Nov - 8:47pm
    Peter: You understand IR spectroscopy, but do you accept that levels in the air of carbon dioxide, methane oxides of nitrogen and other molecules with...
  • User AvatarGeoff Reid 10th Nov - 8:29pm
    Useful comments from TonyH. It would be nice to think that over the campaign rational thinking could win through! But there are powerful forces encouraging...
  • User AvatarPeter 10th Nov - 7:55pm
    Martin and Laurence, it is a fact that hurricanes and other tropical storms such as cyclones and tornadoes have been less frequent in the last...
  • User AvatarTonyH 10th Nov - 7:54pm
    I saw a tweet that said Jo Swinson, Ian Blackford and Caroline Lucas should stream a live version of Gogglebox, with the three of them...
  • User AvatarTonyH 10th Nov - 7:43pm
    This election has started a bit strangely, for me. For a week or so it somehow didn't feel quite 'on.' But it seems to have...
  • User AvatarDavid Allen 10th Nov - 7:02pm
    Lawrence Cox, Thanks for your post, which costed a major programme of renewable power plant building at £73 billion. That compares with the Greens' budget...