Christine Jardine: Brexit is sucking the life out of our politics

Christine Jardine was on Sophy Ridge this morning talking (among other things) about how Brexit was sucking the life out of everyone meaning that we couldn’t concentrate on the huge issues of the day like Brexit and the NHS.

Brexit is "sucking the life out of everything in this country", according to Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesperson @cajardineMP She says Brexit trumps every other issue in politics.#Ridge pic.twitter.com/rTIpC36Cjx — Sophy Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) November 10, 2019

The amusing thing is that this clip is both being promoted by the party on its social media channels and trashed on Guido Fawkes.

Guido reckons that Christine is saying that Brexit is more important than the union. Which is a cheek given that Brexit as proposed by the Conservatives is more of a threat to the union than anything I have seen in my lifetime.

If we stop Brexit, we strengthen the union.

.@cajardinemp highlights how @scotlibdems are the only party on the side of most people in Scotland – who want to stay in the UK and the EU. We are getting a great response on the doorstep from people who are fed up of the constitutional debates on Brexit and independence. — Caron Lindsay 🔶 (@caronmlindsay) November 10, 2019

Sophy Ridge asked Christine about the leaders’ debates.

.@cajardinemp says that we have to have a clear choice in the tv debates between @joswinson's @libdems, the voice of Remain and the old politics. Corbyn and Johnson are frightened of debating @joswinson and the bright future she offers. — Caron Lindsay 🔶 (@caronmlindsay) November 10, 2019

