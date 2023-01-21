Lib Dem Mathew Hulbert says Church of England giving into its conservatives on same sex marriage

Lib Dem Councillor Mathew Hulbert has been taking to the airwaves to criticise the Church of England and the Archbishop of Canterbury for giving into the Conservative side of the Anglican Communion. Yesterday, the Church announced that, while it would not allow same sex marriages in Church, they would allow blessings. However, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said that he personally would not conduct them. He said:

But because of my pastoral care and responsibility of being a focus of unity for the whole communion I will – while being extremely joyfully celebratory of these new resources – I will not personally use them in order to compromise that pastoral care

The Church is also apologising for not being inclusive to LGBT+ people in the past.

Yesterday, Mathew tweeted:

Utterly, utterly heartbreaking.

The truth is #LGBT+ Anglicans, even those of us who go to "inclusive" churches, can't help but feel we're being othered by those at the top.

I believe wholeheartedly that I am fearfully and wonderfully made; made in the image of God.

— Mathew Hulbert (He/Him) 🔶️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@MathewHulbert) January 21, 2023

This led to a few requests for interviews.

Here’s a brief clip from his Talk TV appearance.

Matnew was also featured in the BBC’s main story on the coverage.

Gay Anglican Mathew Hulbert told the BBC he felt “great disappointment” over the bishops’ decision not to propose same-sex marriage to the General Synod and is considering leaving the Church of England.

“Like anyone else if I wanted to get married, I’d want to get married in my church,” said the 42-year-old from Leicestershire. “Lots of gay people and perhaps lots of young gay Christians will think, ‘do I have to choose?'” Mr Hulbert, who has been a practising Christian since childhood, also took issue with the Archbishop of Canterbury stating he would not perform blessings for same-sex couples, if the proposal is passed. The charity worker believes it sends a signal to other churches they don’t have to offer blessings, and thinks the Church of England needs to choose between its conservative and liberal elements.