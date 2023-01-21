How you can join Operation Social Equality

I am pleased to tell you about a new Affiliated Organisation we are starting called Operation Social Equality. It is open to all members of the Liberal Democrats but has a specific focus to support members from low-socio economic backgrounds.

Studies tell us that those from low socio-economic backgrounds are amongst the most under-represented in politics and also the least engaged. So three years ago the journey started to look at what can be done to help the Liberal Democrats become more inclusive and to encourage more people from low socio-economic backgrounds to engage with the party.

I heard from many people who shared experiences just like those that I had experienced myself. I heard stories of some who had walked away from the party. Some found doors to be closed or opportunities held just too far away to grab. It was from these conversations that Operation Social Equality was born.

This group has three objectives – to train, mentor and break down barriers. These three aims we believe are an important first step towards the group’s aims. We want to help members to succeed in the party and to achieve their goals. We also want to see the party succeed in reaching voters who have traditionally been out of reach for our party. We hope to bring one of the founding principles of our party “in which no-one shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity” to life. Membership of this AO is open to all in the party irrespective of background but who share an interest in the goals of our new organisation.

The next stage is to host our first AGM and this will be this coming Tuesday, January 24th at 7:30pm. You can sign up here.

We are also looking for those who wish to be a part of our founding Exec to please consider doing so and you can apply here.

* Paul McGarry is Scottish Liberal Democrats Housing Spokesperson and Conference Convener. He is one of the founders of Operation Social Equality.