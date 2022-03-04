Lib Dems call for an emergency session of Parliament this weekend

Lib Dems are calling for an emergency session of Parliament this weekend to pass legislation to sanction oligarchs who are in the process of selling off their assets in the UK.

Layla Moran is our Foreign Affairs spokesperson and here she is explaining why it is necessary.

MPs across the House are willing to work weekends to strengthen any legislation that is needed for further sanctions. Yet, the UK is still lagging when it comes to sanctioning individuals that have already been named by other jurisdictions. I have one simple question – why? pic.twitter.com/VjT0Q6LBAX — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) March 3, 2022

The i picks up the story:

European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans claimed Britain was trailing behind the EU and suggested that Russian funding of the Conservative party was responsible.

It also quotes Layla:

New legislation must be brought forward immediately – with an emergency session of Parliament over the weekend if necessary.

This ties in with Alistair Carmichael’s call to seize mansions held by oligarchs in the UK and use them to house Ukrainian refugees.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.