Mary Reid

Lib Dems call for an emergency session of Parliament this weekend

By | Fri 4th March 2022 - 12:03 pm

Lib Dems are calling for an emergency session of Parliament this weekend to pass legislation to sanction oligarchs who are in the process of selling off their assets in the UK.

Layla Moran is our Foreign Affairs spokesperson and here she is explaining why it is necessary.

The i picks up the story:

European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans claimed Britain was trailing behind the EU and suggested that Russian funding of the Conservative party was responsible.

It also quotes Layla:

New legislation must be brought forward immediately – with an emergency session of Parliament over the weekend if necessary.

This ties in with Alistair Carmichael’s call to seize mansions held by oligarchs in the UK and use them to house Ukrainian refugees.

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

