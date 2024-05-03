Lib Dems gain Tunbridge Wells

Excellent news coming out of Tunbridge Wells – probably the archetypal Blue Wall area. We have taken control of the Council winning 22 out of 39 seats.
Congratulations to the team!
I’m incredibly proud my friends and colleagues in the Tunbridge Wells Lib Dems.
We have majority control of Tunbridge Wells Borough Council with 22/39 seats.
Our vote share was 8% ahead of the Tories and Labour are dust.
💪Roll on the General Election💪 pic.twitter.com/5pksH47RIF
— Mike Martin 🔶 (@ThreshedThought) May 3, 2024
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.
Having lived on West Kent all my life and involved in the party for over 40 years did I ever think we would ever win Tunbridge Wells and recently Sevenoaks. Two of the most conservative areas in the the UK. Not just in these areas but all over the UK people have become more socially liberal something the Tories seem not to realise.