And we’ve gained Dorset!

🔶🥳Liberal Democrats gain control of Dorset Council from the Conservatives.
We are back in the West Country.#LocalElections2024 pic.twitter.com/O1A19xwzAf
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 3, 2024
Brilliant result! We have an overall majority of 2. Lib Dems 42, Con 30, Others 10. A magnificent gain from the Conservatives. Congratulations!
Best news so far. Oh how I wish Cornwall and Devon had also been up this year.
The late Doctor Geoffrey Tapper would have been delighted with this result to night . He was the leader of the council when the Lib Dem’s last won Dorset. This makes Dorset West and Mid Dorset and Poole North possible gains at the General election . The votes really stacked up in both these seats in the council election results. Thirteen gains. This follows the success last year in Somerset and Devon last year, also Sarah Dykes win.