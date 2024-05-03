Mary Reid

And we’ve gained Dorset!

By | Fri 3rd May 2024 - 8:54 pm

Brilliant result! We have an overall majority of 2. Lib Dems 42, Con 30, Others 10. A magnificent gain from the Conservatives. Congratulations!

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Tim Rogers 3rd May '24 - 10:36pm

    Best news so far. Oh how I wish Cornwall and Devon had also been up this year.

  • Charles A Pragnell 3rd May '24 - 11:04pm

    The late Doctor Geoffrey Tapper would have been delighted with this result to night . He was the leader of the council when the Lib Dem’s last won Dorset. This makes Dorset West and Mid Dorset and Poole North possible gains at the General election . The votes really stacked up in both these seats in the council election results. Thirteen gains. This follows the success last year in Somerset and Devon last year, also Sarah Dykes win.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Charles A Pragnell
    The late Doctor Geoffrey Tapper would have been delighted with this result to night . He was the leader of the council when the Lib Dem’s last won Dorset. Thi...
  • Chris Moore
    They are all GE target seats. The Woking Tories bankrupted the Council with extremely foolish property deals. They are not likely to recover for many years. ...
  • Simon R
    I'm intrigued that the Tories apparently now have no council seats in Woking, only one seat in Eastleigh and two in Mole Valley - all LibDem-controlled councils...
  • Tim Rogers
    Best news so far. Oh how I wish Cornwall and Devon had also been up this year....
  • Hugh Young
    Having lived on West Kent all my life and involved in the party for over 40 years did I ever think we would ever win Tunbridge Wells and recently Sevenoaks. Two...