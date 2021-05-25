The Voice

Lib Dems: Local lockdowns by stealth are completely irresponsible

By | Tue 25th May 2021 - 1:20 pm

Responding to the news that local lockdowns have been introduced by “stealth” Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Munira Wilson MP said:

Changing policy by stealth is completely irresponsible. Matt Hancock should have made clear the changes he was making to guidance in advance and communicated it to the public and local officials. He needs to make clear the situation immediately to Parliament.

Clarification on the new rules in these areas is now needed, not only for residents but for those that would normally travel to the affected areas. People cross these invisible boundaries every day for medical appointments or to go shopping. The Government urgently need to make it clear whether they should avoid travelling to or through these areas and under what circumstances this is now permitted.

It is now critical that the thousands of key workers that travel to these areas everyday, but live elsewhere, should be made eligible for vaccination. Surge vaccination in these areas for residents is key to slowing the spread of the virus but to slow it further it must be extended to anyone who works there too.

