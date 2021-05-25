Chesham and Amersham needs YOU

Maddi Crickmay, Liberal Democrat Youth and Student Development Officer and Shrewsbury Councillor Alex Wagner at Amersham party HQ today

I spent today helping Sarah Green ‘s campaign at Amersham.

What a great day! I don’t think I have had such a beautiful delivery round since the heady days of Littleborough and Saddleworth in 1995.

Then, I had to walk several miles up to a farmhouse to deliver one leaflet. But it was blazing sunshine and the surroundings were idyllic – so I didn’t mind.

The Amersham HQ was bustling with activity when I arrived. Maddi and Alex were just two of the people making things go with a swing, and kindly posed for the photo above, outside the HQ.

As I arrived, a similar pose was adopted by the one and only Baron Beith – for it was indeed he, beetling off with a big wodge of Focii under his arm!

I was dispatched to a village, called Holmer Green, the likes of which I seem to remember from various episodes of “Midsomer Murders”, complete with village green and pub (see below). Indeed, it is in the parish of Little Missenden, which is “Ground Zero” for Inspector Barnaby back-drops!

My Littleborough and Saddleworth picturesque Focus walk-equalling moment came when I had to walk about a mile to deliver to three houses. The route took me along a beautiful wood bedecked with bluebells and the most gob-smacking view of the Buckinghamshire countryside. Best of all, as I delivered the third and final of my leaflets I noticed two stakeboards at the edge of the wood declaring: “LIBERAL DEMOCRATS DEMAND BETTER“.

That made my day!

There is a fantastic team in Amersham and Chesham who are operating a well-oiled machine. The literature is great and everyone knows what they are doing.

Please help as you can. There’s a whole host of ways you can support Sarah Green’s campaign as outlined on her website. There are HQs in Amersham and in Chesham, with great access to the railways (Amersham HQ is just one minute from the National Rail and Underground station, Chesham is five minutes from the Underground station). If you can’t get there, why not take part in a Maraphone or donate?

Holmer Green

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.