Campaign highlights illegal online advertisiing

I suspect many people, including me, aren’t as clued up on how their personal data is used as they should be.

The idea that everyone should know what data is held about them and have a say in how it will be used is a very liberal one.

In fact, it was a liberal government in Estonia which brought in liberal information laws which ensure citizens have the right to see who has accessed the information about them that government holds.

Today is the third birthday of GDPR, which was supposed to give us all a much better say on how data about us is used.

But the Open Rights Group has teamed up with others across Europe to highlight the continuing problem with online advertising systems violating our privacy rights.

They explain what is going on in a video which suggests that our data is being shared with all sorts of third parties without our knowledge or consent.

🚨🚨🚨Watch the video + Take Action🚨🚨🚨 On this #GDPR day, we’ve joined forces with partners across Europe to stop illegal online ad systems from violating our privacy rights. Watch the video now & use our tool to tell your MEPs to #StopStalkerAds 👉 https://t.co/L6wTEGaOLi pic.twitter.com/SYVynQ60Xp — Open Rights Group (@OpenRightsGroup) May 25, 2021

They want the EU Parliament to pass the ePrivacy Regulations which would limit this.

I think it’s a really important issue to highlight. I’m still heartbroken that we don’t have MEPs in there fighting for change on these sorts of issues at EU level.

I get the sentiment behind the campaign, but I’ll confess that I am a little bit uncomfortable with the analogy to stalking. Anyone who has gone through the terror of being stalked in real life will be traumatised for life by their experience. Online tracking, while undesirable, is not, to my mind at least, in the same league.

I understand that the team at ORG which is driving this campaign is diverse and has a majority of women on it. I just wonder if they spoke to any charities who help victims of stalking before they developed the campaign.

That aside, though, it’s an issue that relatively few of us take as seriously as we should. The convenience of free online networking needs to be balanced with our rights to understand and consent to the way information about us is used.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings