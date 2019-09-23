The Voice

Lib Dems mark Bisexual Visibility Day

Mon 23rd September 2019

Today has been Bisexual Visibility Day.

This is how Lib Dems have been marking it:

Over on the LGBT+ Lib Dems website, Exec member Holly helps us to understand the prejudice and stigma bisexual people face:

Our culture presumes everyone is either heterosexual or homosexual. But like most binaries, this misses out a lot of people (as Lib Dems, we’re probably all sick of being treated like we’re either “Tories really” or “Labour really”). This is one reason 23 September is celebrated as Bi Visibility Day.

Why “visibility”? Studies in the UK and internationally have found that attitudes to bisexual people are even more negative than those about lesbians or gay people. The stereotypes of bisexuals as greedy, indecisive, untrustworthy or simply non-existent are pervasive in the media and do tangible harm. Bisexuals have worse mental health than gay or straight people, a greater likelihood of homelessness and domestic abuse, and less chance than gay people of being out among colleagues, fellow pupils at school, friends or family.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. These problems stem not from being bisexual itself, not from the mere experience of being attracted to more than one gender, but from stigma. This means it’s a problem that we can all help fix. We can learn to spot the harmful stereotypes, avoid them ourselves, and challenge them in others. We can ensure that biphobia is understood as distinct from homophobia and address the specific issues bisexuals face.

And this thread by Scottish Lib Dem women highlights that no bisexual women have been elected to Parliament:

 

