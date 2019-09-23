WATCH: Sal Brinton marks the International Day of Sign Languages

Today is the International Day of Sign Languages.
The Liberal Democrats are committed to introducing a British Sign Language Act which would see every Deaf child and their families learning BSL. #IDSL2019 pic.twitter.com/IZaCTsIc10
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) September 23, 2019
This British Sign Language Act would empower better communication, social and emotional life at home and the wider community as well as achieving better educational, social and employment opportunities. #IDSL2019
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) September 23, 2019
