Mark Valladares

23 September 2019 – today’s press release

By | Mon 23rd September 2019 - 11:45 pm

Swinson: Corbyn is a Brexiteer at heart

Responding to the news from Labour Party conference that it would not back Remain in a People’s Vote, under the guidance of Jeremy Corbyn, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson said:

Jeremy Corbyn has again shown a total lack of leadership on Brexit and settled on yet another fudge on the biggest issue facing our country. Jeremy Corbyn has repeatedly had the opportunity to put the full force of the Labour behind a Remain position, but he has once again shown today that he is a Brexiteer at heart.

He is determined to negotiate a Brexit deal if Labour win an election, despite all the evidence that there is no Brexit deal that is good for our economy, our NHS and our security. By refusing to say how the Labour Party would campaign in a second referendum, Jeremy Corbyn is letting down the millions of people who want to see the UK remain in the EU.

The Liberal Democrats are the only main party going into the next election promising to end the Brexit chaos. If the Liberal Democrats win the next general election, then we will use that democratic mandate to revoke Article 50 on day one and stop Brexit.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarSimon Lewis 23rd Sep - 11:39pm
    An absolutely superb and inspiring speach.
  • User AvatarDavid Allen 23rd Sep - 11:35pm
    Martin at 6.31, Fair question. I think the alternative to "Remain", in a People's Vote, should be to Leave with what is somewhat misleadingly described...
  • User AvatarIan Martin 23rd Sep - 11:22pm
    The truth is the 2016 referendum was not fully democratic as British citizens living overseas for more than 15 years were not allowed to vote....
  • User AvatarNeil Sandison 23rd Sep - 11:02pm
    Good article Mark .agree longer term tenancies should be the goal .The good news is that some private sector investors are still continueing to build...
  • User AvatarHard Rain 23rd Sep - 11:02pm
    I have to agree with Glenn. Politicians are raging against prorogation but the same characters when told they can go to the voters as soon...
  • User AvatarGlenn 23rd Sep - 10:19pm
    Alex Macfie I think you're just dismissive and flat out wrong about voters, which will lead to severe disappointment when an election finally is held.
Thu 10th Oct 2019
19:30
Liberal Drinks at the Old Hall