The Voice

Lib Dems mark Black History Month

By | Sat 1st October 2022 - 1:55 pm

Black History Month starts today and this year its theme is “Time for Change: Action not words”

From the Black History Month UK website:

To get to a better tomorrow, we can’t just focus on the past. The past is in the past. We can acknowledge and learn from it, but to improve the future, we need action, not words. We need to come together around a shared common goal to achieve a better world for everyone.

This year’s Black History Month in October is more important than ever. It’s not just a month to celebrate the continued achievements and contributions of Black people to the UK and around the world. It’s also a time for continued action to tackle racism, reclaim Black history, and ensure Black history is represented and celebrated all year round.

For those of us looking to be better allies, the message is clear:

Being an ally means moving beyond short-term or performative gestures and taking real, long-term action. In the workplace, in places of education and learning, and in the public sphere, this means having policies in place that achieve real outcomes.  As an individual, it means actually practising what you preach. In the wake of 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests, many organisations and individuals committed to tackling racism.

This was done around the world by taking the time to learn about the black experience and additionally, in the UK, this included learning about the historical legacy of colonialism and slavery. That was an important step forward, but it won’t fundamentally change institutional racism today.A number of recent reports have called out racism across a range of sectors, from international aid and education to healthcare and policing. As a society, we all know there is a problem with institutional racism. Now we need to work together to tackle it.

Stonewall have produced a really good guide on being a good ally to black LGBT+ people.

Lib Dem AM Hina Bokhari set out what Black History Month means to her:

There were greetings from the Lib Dem Campaign for Racial Equality.

We would welcome articles which educate and celebrate black history at any time. See our guidance for contributors here.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Russell
    I've said it before, I'll say it again. Political parties shouldn't let members choose their leader. It was a disaster for Labour and now a disaster for the co...
  • James Fowler
    Hi Matthew, thank you very much for a really interesting article....
  • Jonathan Maltz
    Let's face it, under first-past-the post virtually all Lib Dems at this time would settle happily for 10-11% of the vote and 25 MPs at a GE held in 2024. I kn...
  • David Evans
    Simon McGrath - Thank you for posting the link to the report. It's interesting to see its content. However, it seems to be a typical report produced by a bure...
  • Jeff
    William Wallace 1st Oct '22 - 10:35am: Low productivity also reflects limits on education and skills in the workforce and in infrastructure (transpor...